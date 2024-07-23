Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

JA solar to ship TOPCon modules to 240MW Bulgaria project

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Masdar-owned Infinity Power to develop 1GW of renewables in Sierra Leone

News

EneCoat Technologies raises US$35 million for perovskite cell research

News

Renewable power generation overtakes fossil fuels in Italy for the first time

News

JA solar to ship TOPCon modules to 240MW Bulgaria project

News

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices falls 27% as prices remain stable in North America

News

Western Australia eyes 6.5TWh of solar and wind with new Federal agreement

News

200MW of German balcony PV installed in H1 2024

News

Solar PV and carbon border pricing mechanisms, an overview and assessment

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

JSW Energy’s solar generation drops despite power output growth

News

Soltec launches 4×4 foundation option for trackers on steep terrain

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
SolarPro said that the project will be one of the largest solar PV projects in the Balkans and southeastern Europe. Image: JA Solar

Major Chinese solar manufacturer JA Solar will supply its modules to a 240MW solar project in Bulgaria, financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The modules in question will be n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules. They are expected to begin being installed in Q3 2024 and commercial operations for the site are forecast for the end of Q2 2025.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The modules are being shipped to SolarPro, a Bulgarian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company which specialises in renewable and hybrid energy projects. SolarPro said that the project, located in Tenevo village, in the Yambol district of Bulgaria, will be one of the largest solar PV projects in the Balkans and southeastern Europe.

The project is financed by the EBRD. According to its website, the EBRD has invested up to €50 million (US$54 million) in a secured senior loan to the project under its InvestEU Framework for Sustainable Transition.

The region’s solar PV market has received significant investment in recent months. In April, the Greek energy developer Mytilineos signed a €2.2 billion (US$2.4 billion) deal with regional utility PPV Group to develop 2GW worth of solar PV projects across Bulgaria, Romania, Italy and Croatia. This announcement followed shortly after the Bulgarian government issued a tender seeking 1.43GW of new renewable energy capacity.

The EBRD has already backed investments into the Bulgarian PV sector: in February it guaranteed a €25 million loan for a 112MW site in the north of the country.

Krasen Mateev, CEO of Solarpro, said: “This strategic cooperation exemplifies Solarpro’s commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions that drive the transition to a greener future in Bulgaria and beyond.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
bulgaria, ebrd, ja solar, n-type, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, supply agreements, topcon

Read Next

Teraco 120MW solar pv plant

Masdar-owned Infinity Power to develop 1GW of renewables in Sierra Leone

July 23, 2024
African renewable energy company Infinity Power has reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the government of Sierra Leone to develop 1GW of renewable energy projects in the country.
A 70MW solar project in New South Wales. Image Nextracker.

Western Australia eyes 6.5TWh of solar and wind with new Federal agreement

July 23, 2024
Western Australia has become the second state to sign a Renewable Energy Transformation Agreement with the Federal government, aiming to support renewable energy generation technologies, such as solar.
Rooftop solar installation in Germany.

200MW of German balcony PV installed in H1 2024

July 22, 2024
Balcony installations have been growing in Germany since the government streamlined the registration process in April.
Image: MNRE

JSW Energy’s solar generation drops despite power output growth

July 22, 2024
Indian power company JSW Energy's renewables generation has increased by over 40% for Q1 FY2025, but solar's generation dropped by 2.7%.
Virtual power plant could help avoid solar curtailments in California. Image: Vivint Solar via Unsplash.

NEM 3.0 driving more residential BESS and less PV in California

July 22, 2024
The amount of residential solar paired with a battery energy storage system (BESS) in California has increased notably under the state’s new net energy metering 3.0 (NEM 3.0) scheme.  
Image: Acen Australia.

Acen Australia’s 100MW solar-plus-storage project hits milestone in New South Wales

July 22, 2024
Renewable energy developer Acen Australia has submitted the scoping report for its 100MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar investigates potential TOPCon patents infringement

News

200MW of German balcony PV installed in H1 2024

News

SunPower ceases shipments, project installations, lease and PPA sales

News

NEM 3.0 driving more residential BESS and less PV in California

News

Acen Australia’s 100MW solar-plus-storage project hits milestone in New South Wales

News

Western Australia eyes 6.5TWh of solar and wind with new Federal agreement

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024