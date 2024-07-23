JA solar to ship TOPCon modules to 240MW Bulgaria project

The modules are being shipped to SolarPro, a Bulgarian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company which specialises in renewable and hybrid energy projects. SolarPro said that the project, located in Tenevo village, in the Yambol district of Bulgaria, will be one of the largest solar PV projects in the Balkans and southeastern Europe.

The project is financed by the EBRD. According to its website, the EBRD has invested up to €50 million (US$54 million) in a secured senior loan to the project under its InvestEU Framework for Sustainable Transition.

The region’s solar PV market has received significant investment in recent months. In April, the Greek energy developer Mytilineos signed a €2.2 billion (US$2.4 billion) deal with regional utility PPV Group to develop 2GW worth of solar PV projects across Bulgaria, Romania, Italy and Croatia. This announcement followed shortly after the Bulgarian government issued a tender seeking 1.43GW of new renewable energy capacity.

The EBRD has already backed investments into the Bulgarian PV sector: in February it guaranteed a €25 million loan for a 112MW site in the north of the country.

Krasen Mateev, CEO of Solarpro, said: “This strategic cooperation exemplifies Solarpro’s commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions that drive the transition to a greener future in Bulgaria and beyond.”