Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Jakson, Blueleaf reach financial close for 840MWp solar projects in Rajasthan

By Shreeyashi Ojha
October 16, 2025
Financial & Legal, Projects
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Masdar, Turkey near US$1 billion deal for 1.1GW hybrid project

News

Nextracker to supply steel module frames for T1 Energy’s Dallas module manufacturing facility

News

US utility PV up 56% in 2024, accounting for 54% of all new capacity – LNBL

News

Solar, wind and electrification the ‘main tools’ to improve EU energy security – Ember

News

Jakson, Blueleaf reach financial close for 840MWp solar projects in Rajasthan

News

Off-grid solar specialist Sun King unveils African manufacturing plans

News

Copper demand set to surge 24% by 2035 as energy transition accelerates

News

North American solar PPA prices up 4% in Q3 amid ‘policy headwinds’

News

Major acceleration in renewables deployment needed to hit 11.2TW 2030 target – report

News

Geronimo expands US portfolio with 275MW solar projects in Illinois and Michigan

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
These projects, with capacities ranging from 75MWp to 435MWp, are situated in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu. Image: Jakson Solar.
The 280MWp and 560MWp ground-mounted solar projects, jointly owned by Blueleaf and Jakson, have reached financial close with Axis Bank. Image: Jakson Solar.

Independent power producer (IPP) Jakson Green, in partnership with Asian renewable energy platform Blueleaf Energy, has reached financial close for the 840MWp Bikaner solar portfolio in Rajasthan, western India. 

The 280MWp and 560MWp ground-mounted solar projects, jointly owned by Blueleaf and Jakson, have reached financial close with Axis Bank. Feeding into the Bikaner-III Interstate Transmission System (ISTS), the projects form part of the 1GWp Rajasthan portfolio.  

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The projects, backed by 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the 280MWp project and NHPC Limited for the 560MWp project, are set to begin construction. They complement the portfolio’s 140MWp Bhawad solar project, already under construction and slated for commissioning later this year. 

Raghuram Natarajan, CEO of Blueleaf Energy, said: “We are delighted to announce the Bikaner 280MWp solar and Bikaner 560MWp solar projects’ financial close. Clearing this milestone puts us firmly on track to complete progressive commissioning of the solar portfolio in Rajasthan on schedule with Jakson Green.” 

New Delhi-headquartered Jakson Green manages a diverse portfolio across 40 locations including Europe and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with offices in Dubai and Riyadh. The company’s largest project has a capacity of 550MWp.

Recently, Jakson Green secured 1GWp in operation and maintenance (O&M) contracts across four solar projects in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, bringing its total O&M portfolio to 5GWp. 

Meanwhile, Blueleaf, owned by a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management, operates across Southeast Asia, India, Taiwan and Japan, with a project pipeline exceeding 4.5GW of generation capacity and nearly 3GWh of energy storage. 

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
Blueleaf Energy, finance, india, jakson green, jakson group, pv power plants, rajasthan, solar pv

Read Next

A Masdar-Turkey meeting.

Masdar, Turkey near US$1 billion deal for 1.1GW hybrid project

October 16, 2025
Masdar and Turkey have entered the final stage of US$1 billion agreement to develop the 1.1GW plant in Bor, Niğde Province, central Turkey.
The projects are in Touba and Laboa and include the construction of 17 km of power transmission lines. Image: Unsplash

US utility PV up 56% in 2024, accounting for 54% of all new capacity – LNBL

October 16, 2025
US utility-scale solar additions grew by 56% in 2024, reaching 30GW from 2023’s 19GW and representing over 54% of all new electricity generation capacity added in the country last year.
The company is establishing twin facilities in Kenya and Nigeria. Image: Sun King via LinkedIn.

Off-grid solar specialist Sun King unveils African manufacturing plans

October 16, 2025
Off-grid solar company Sun King has revealed plans to set up manufacturing operations in Kenya and Nigeria.
Fig-2-Copper-Metallization-Solar-Cell

Copper demand set to surge 24% by 2035 as energy transition accelerates

October 15, 2025
Wood Mackenzie has warned of a supply bottleneck as the renewable energy shift drives a spike in global copper demand over the next decade.
A TotalEnergies solar project in the US.

North American solar PPA prices up 4% in Q3 amid ‘policy headwinds’

October 15, 2025
The average price of a solar PPA signed in North America increased 4% between the second and third quarters of 2025, according to LevelTen.
Solar-wind hybrid project

Major acceleration in renewables deployment needed to hit 11.2TW 2030 target – report

October 15, 2025
A report by IRENA and others has highlighted the need for yearly renewable energy deployments to almost double between now and 2030.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Copper demand set to surge 24% by 2035 as energy transition accelerates

News

Australian government approves 141MW solar PV power plant in just 19 days

News

T1 Energy buys minority stake in Talon PV in big move for US solar cell manufacturing

News

US quietly cancels 6.2GW Nevada solar project

News

Solar PV curtailment in Chile keeps growing in 2025 – ACERA

News

Geronimo expands US portfolio with 275MW solar projects in Illinois and Michigan

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK