Jakson Group to build 2.5GW Indian TOPCon cell factory

Concurrently, the module production facility will be fully expanded to 2GW capacity within six months from today’s announcement. The site currently has 1.2GW of nameplate capacity. The Jakson Group did not disclose the location of the new cell production facility.

Company vice chairman and managing director, Sundeep Gupta, said that by strengthening the Jakson Group’s “backward integration capabilities, we’re not only ensuring a more robust supply chain but also positioning ourselves to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

The Jakson Group said that the country’s domestic solar cell production capacity is currently around 7GW and that its new facility would “help bridge the gap between imports and domestic production”. It said it was a step towards achieving an “AatmaNirbhar Bharat”—the phrase used by prime minister Narendra Modi around his economic development plans, which translates to “self-reliant India”.

Until fairly recently, India has been struggling with a shortage of solar supply as a result of its attempts to stimulate a domestic industry, which include implementing government incentives and import restrictions.

The Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM)—a list designating which products and services can benefit from government subsidies—has effectively limited the availability of some solar products, produced overseas, for the Indian solar sector.

The ALMM was relaxed in February 2023 to stimulate solar deployment figures before being reintroduced with different parameters in April 2024.

Simultaneously, the government imposed a Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on solar cell and module imports, with a 40% tariff on modules and a 25% tariff on cells. Last year, PV Tech Premium heard from market research firm Bridge To India that the BCD and ALMM had made conditions too restrictive, and had resulted in supply shortages.

So far this year, solar installations in India are mostly back on track, which Mercom Capital said was partly down to the relaxing of the ALMM and increased availability of land.