Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Jakson Group to build 2.5GW Indian TOPCon cell factory

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Australia: Solar PV is fastest technology to deploy in net zero race, says think tank

News

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, Doral secure project financing in Indiana; 220MW AES project comes online

News

Taking floating offshore solar from proven concept to commercial reality

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

US residential solar installer Lumio files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

News

Trina Solar signs 1.2GW TOPCon module supply agreement for Indonesia-Singapore PV export project

News

JA Solar supplies 1.1GW of DeepBlue 4.0 Pro solar modules for Tibet animal husbandry project

News

Jakson Group to build 2.5GW Indian TOPCon cell factory

News

PV Tech Power 40 out now: reforming the US grid, protecting solar projects from cyberattacks and optimising bifacial tracking

News

Toyo Solar to build 2GW US module manufacturing plant, announces strong financial results

News

UK awards record 3.3GW solar PV in latest CfD AR6

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Jakson Group solar project.
The company said it was “ensuring a more robust supply chain” in India. Image: Jakson Solar.

The Jakson Group, an Indian energy conglomerate, will invest US$240 million to establish a 2.5GW solar cell manufacturing facility in India. It will also expand its module assembly capacity to 2GW.

The facility will produce high-efficiency, n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells, which have entered the mainstream of large-scale solar manufacturing over the last year. The Jakson Group said that the plant will be built in two phases, the first of which is forecast to be complete within 15 months, putting the completion date in December 2025.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Concurrently, the module production facility will be fully expanded to 2GW capacity within six months from today’s announcement. The site currently has 1.2GW of nameplate capacity. The Jakson Group did not disclose the location of the new cell production facility.

Company vice chairman and managing director, Sundeep Gupta, said that by strengthening the Jakson Group’s “backward integration capabilities, we’re not only ensuring a more robust supply chain but also positioning ourselves to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

The Jakson Group said that the country’s domestic solar cell production capacity is currently around 7GW and that its new facility would “help bridge the gap between imports and domestic production”. It said it was a step towards achieving an “AatmaNirbhar Bharat”—the phrase used by prime minister Narendra Modi around his economic development plans, which translates to “self-reliant India”.

Until fairly recently, India has been struggling with a shortage of solar supply as a result of its attempts to stimulate a domestic industry, which include implementing government incentives and import restrictions.

The Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM)—a list designating which products and services can benefit from government subsidies—has effectively limited the availability of some solar products, produced overseas, for the Indian solar sector.  

The ALMM was relaxed in February 2023 to stimulate solar deployment figures before being reintroduced with different parameters in April 2024.

Simultaneously, the government imposed a Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on solar cell and module imports, with a 40% tariff on modules and a 25% tariff on cells. Last year, PV Tech Premium heard from market research firm Bridge To India that the BCD and ALMM had made conditions too restrictive, and had resulted in supply shortages.

So far this year, solar installations in India are mostly back on track, which Mercom Capital said was partly down to the relaxing of the ALMM and increased availability of land.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show India 2024

3 October 2024
India Expo Centre, Greater Noida
Welcome to the 2nd edition of The Battery Show India, where brilliance meets innovation! Join us as we unite engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and visionary thinkers from across the globe. Together, we'll unlock the door to ground-breaking products, explore the latest advancements, and forge powerful solutions that will shape the future. Prepare to be energized like never before! See you on 03-04-05 October 2024. at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, cell manufacturers, india, jakson, pv modules, pv power plants, topcon

Read Next

Solar panels installed along the coastline at sunset in South Australia

Australia: Solar PV is fastest technology to deploy in net zero race, says think tank

September 5, 2024
The Climate Change Authority has signalled that Australia’s electricity and energy sector accounts for 35% of the country’s emissions.
The 250MW Petersburg Solar Project is expected to be operational by May 2024. Image: AES Indiana via Twitter.

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, Doral secure project financing in Indiana; 220MW AES project comes online

September 4, 2024
Arevon said that the transaction made use of the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) tax credit transferability scheme.
Representants of Trina Solar and Vanda RE for the TOPCon module supply agreement in Indonesia

Trina Solar signs 1.2GW TOPCon module supply agreement for Indonesia-Singapore PV export project

September 4, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar has signed a 1.2GW TOPCon module framework supply agreement with renewables developer Vanda RE in Indonesia.
A Toyo Solar manufacturing facility.

Toyo Solar to build 2GW US module manufacturing plant, announces strong financial results

September 4, 2024
Toyo Solar has announced plans to build a 2GW module manufacturing plant in the US, which it plans to commission next year.
Solar panels installed on roofs in South Australia. Image: CSIRO.

Rooftop solar PV volumes in Australia slide by 7% month-on-month

September 4, 2024
Solar consultancy group SunWiz has revealed that rooftop solar PV volumes in Australia fell by 7% month-on-month in August yet it still managed to be the 13th-best month on record.
A large-scale solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia. Image: RWE.

Over 5.5GW of solar PV projects have reached construction or financial commitment in Australia

September 4, 2024
Australia has around 5,516MW of solar PV projects currently in financial commitment or under construction, with the majority of these based in Victoria (14).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, Doral secure project financing in Indiana; 220MW AES project comes online

News

Maxeon reports losses of US$7.8 million as CBP detains Mexican module imports to the US

News

Reliance Industries plans to commission 10GW solar manufacturing plant this year

News

Rooftop solar PV volumes in Australia slide by 7% month-on-month

News

Toyo Solar to build 2GW US module manufacturing plant, announces strong financial results

News

Top polysilicon producers post losses in H1 2024 after price crunch

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024