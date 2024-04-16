Subscribe To Premium
Japanese power company Jera to develop 20GW renewables by 2035

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Queensland announces US$3.5 million plan for module recycling and growing large-scale renewables industry

Japanese power company Jera to develop 20GW renewables by 2035

Europe announces Solar Charter to support PV manufacturing

GameChange Solar and JZNEE to build 3GW tracker component manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia

Econergy begins commercial operations at 92MW solar project in Romania

Brazil: Soltec sells 400MW site, Recurrent Energy finances 152MW PV project

National, nodal or zonal: potential of different pricing structures in the world’s energy markets

PNE sells 240MW solar project in South Africa to NOA Group

EU adopts rules requiring solar installations and zero emissions in buildings

Solar manufacturing to shift focus on sustainability is essential, says NexWafe CEO

Jera Nex will consider acquisition opportunities and partnerships to build its renewables pipeline. Image: Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash

Japanese power company Jera has created a subsidiary that will develop 20GW of renewable capacity by 2035.

Headquartered in London, UK, Jera Nex will develop, invest in, own and operate renewable energy assets including solar, battery storage and wind.

Most of the operational assets and development pipeline of 10GW will be transferred to Jera Nex. The current solar and battery storage assets are located in the Middle East, Asia and North America.

The company will consider acquisition opportunities and partnerships to build its pipeline in the coming decade and beyond in order to grow from 3GW to 20GW of renewables by 2035,

Nathalie Oosterlinck, head of global renewables at JERA, will take on the role of CEO of JERA Nex.

Yukio Kani, Global CEO and Chair of JERA said: “We have outlined a vision to reach zero emissions by 2050, and the birth of JERA Nex plays a critical role in our strategic pillars for delivering that ambition. JERA Nex will enable us to draw upon expertise from across the world to develop renewable projects, forge partnerships, and build assets that contribute to a future of decarbonised energy with sustainability, affordability and stability.”

Jera was established in 2015 as a joint venture between Japanese electric companies Tokyo Electric Power Group (TEPCO) and the Chubu Electric Power Group.

In its home country of Japan, Jera partnered with solar construction firm West Holding Corporation in 2022 to develop 1GW of solar PV in Japan between 2022 and 2027.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

24 September 2024
Singapore, Asia
Returning after a short hiatus, the re-launched 8th Annual Solar Finance and Investment Asia Summit brings together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail.
More Info
