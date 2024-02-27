Subscribe To Premium
JinkoSolar chairman “bullish” as downturn looms

By Ben Willis
JinkoSolar chairman "bullish" as downturn looms

“It’s crucial to stay confident during downturns”: JinkoSolar chairman on module manufacturing challenges

Ciel & Terre inaugurates 192.3MWp FPV projects in Taiwan

First Solar could add US$10 billion to US economy with CdTe thin-film manufacturing

BNEF: Global solar additions could reach 655GWdc in 2024

“A spirit of cooperation”: tackling challenges in the solar EPC sector

Alas Renewable Energy buys 201MWp Colombia PV plant

SunPower secures over US$300 million funding for PV and storage lease programmes

MPC Energy Solutions begins construction at 65MWp Guatemalan solar project

Shoals Technologies to expand US manufacturing capacity with US$80 million investment

JinkoSolar panels.
“I’m quite bullish about market demand in 2024,” said David Lee. Image: JinkoSolar

The chairman and CEO of leading Chinese PV manufacturer JinkoSolar has said he remains “bullish” in the face of a looming industry downturn driven by fierce competition among module manufacturers.

In an interview published in full on PV Tech Premium today, David Lee said that despite all the signs pointing to a downturn this year, the strong underlying economics of the solar sector means that recovery would follow swiftly.

There is a growing expectation within the industry that a lengthy upturn period for manufacturers will come to an end this year as production overcapacity prompts a sharp fall in prices. PV Tech analyst Finlay Colville first raised the prospects of a downturn in a blog post towards the end of last year.

But Lee said of the prospects for the industry: “I’m quite bullish about market demand in 2024. I foresee a 20% growth compared to 2023, primarily driven by the falling prices which boost the return on investment for solar projects.

“I’ve always said we shouldn’t overemphasise short-term disturbances while underestimating long-term trends. This is particularly true for our industry at this moment. It’s crucial to stay confident during downturns because, with costs coming down, solar energy is undoubtedly the future.”

Lee said the likely overcapacity situation in the industry would lead to a rapid phasing out of unprofitable or technologically unviable production lines.

“There are three specific types of capacity which will quickly become obsolete. Firstly, I foresee that capacities that were unprofitable in 2023 will not be sustainable; secondly, capacities lacking market presence and the ability to sustain continuous operation will also be quickly eliminated. Lastly, those capacities without the potential for ongoing investment will also be phased out, as continuous efficiency improvements are essential in the photovoltaic field,” he said.

Lee also said he anticipated JinkoSolar’s shipments to continue to grow in 2024, driven by advances in its module offering.

“Whether it’s product innovation, market reach, or the efficiency of our production capacity, Jinko has excelled in all areas,” Lee said. “By the end of the year, we aim for our TOPCon technology to achieve an efficiency of 26.5%, with all our modules reaching a power output of over 600 watts. We’re confident in our ability to thrive through this new cycle, bolstering our standing in the industry and expanding our market share.”

To read the full interview on PV Tech Premium, click here.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
