JinkoSolar forced to cut output at Sichuan factory following power rationing

JinkoSolar did not disclose what production had been affected by the power rationing but it has several production site in the region. Image: JinkoSolar

Chinese Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has been forced to lower its production output at its Sichuan factories due to ongoing power rationing in the Chinese region.

In a statement issued yesterday, JinkoSolar said the province’s local government, where some of the company’s manufacturing facilities are located, has imposed province-wide power rationing measures to ease the region’s power shortage.

The company did not disclose what production facilities had been impacted and the PV products or components they produced.

Last week (18 August), PV Tech reported that power rationing was implemented in key Chinese provinces following extreme heat in much of the country that has led to widespread drought and even a drying up of the famous Yangtze river.

The power rationing has also pushed up the average price of polysilicon as production centres slash their utilisation rates in line with government fiats.

Jinko said it was “actively monitoring the situation and has implemented various measures to minimise the adverse impact from the power rationing on its business operations and financial performance”.

But the company cautioned that, given the levels of uncertainty regarding how long the power rationing will persist, “JinkoSolar is currently unable to evaluate the extent to which its business operation and financial performance for full year 2022 will be affected.”

Measures taken to address the problem include having its other manufacturing facilities take on more production and communicating with the local government about power supply related matters, the company said it a statement.

Alongside Jinko, Tongwei, GCL, TrinaSolar and JYT all have production bases in Sichuan.