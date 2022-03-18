Solar Media
News

JinkoSolar plans US$3.3bn 30GW silicon pull rod, 24GW module and aluminium frame expansion

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

JinkoSolar plans US$3.3bn 30GW silicon pull rod, 24GW module and aluminium frame expansion

News

Berkeley Lab suggests subsidies remain driver of solar adoption among low-income US households

News

Pursuing greater electrification in Sub-Saharan Africa: ‘The future of energy may be forged there’

News

Neoenergia secures US$221m loan from EIB for 715.5MW of renewable projects in Brazil

News

US residential solar prices increase as supply chain constraints bite

News

Maxwell, SunDrive claim HJT cell ‘breakthrough’ after recording 26.07% efficiency in mass production setting

News

Maxeon secures 400MW bifacial module supply deal to Origis Energy

News

Panic at the Discom: Andhra Pradesh high court ruling sets worrying precedent for Indian utilities

News

Q&A: JinkoSolar and TÜV NORD discuss TOPCon considerations, hurdles and heterojunction comparisons

Features, Interviews

SolarEdge plans public offering as it hints at possible M&A

News
Robot assembly at one of JinkoSolar’s production facilities. Image: JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar has revealed details of a multi-project silicon pull rod, module assembly and aluminium frame expansion in China, which the manufacturer is to invest a combined RMB20.8 billion (US$3.27 billion) in.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ member’s Jiangxi Jinko operating subsidiary, which listed on China’s STAR Market earlier this year, today revealed two separate deals signed with counterparties including municipal governments and regional bodies in both Qinghai and Jiangxi.

The manufacturer said it had entered into a project investment cooperation framework with local development entities in Qinghai and Xining to construct a 20GW monocrystalline silicon pull rod project at a total investment value of RMB10 billion (US$1.6 billion).

The project is to be built in two phases, the first of which will establish a 20GW silicon pull rod facility with an investment value of RMB7 billion. Construction on the first phase is to start next month.

A second phase with a capacity of 10GW is to begin construction in either 2023 or 2024.

Meanwhile Jiangxi Jinko was also revealed to have signed a similar agreement with Shangrao Guangxin District Government to build both module assembly and aluminium frame production facilities in Jiangxi.

In total, 24GW of module assembly capacity will be developed in Shangrao City over the course of three years. Phase one of the project will establish an 8GW module facility which is expected to begin to ramp in mid-December 2022 before becoming fully operational in June 2023. Subsequent phases will each establish 8GW capacity additions, with construction slated to start in Q4 2023 and Q3 2025 respectively.

The third phase of the module facility will also coincide with the development of the aluminium frame project, which will have an annual capacity of 100,000 tons, the company said.

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

5 April 2022
Join this free 90 minute webinar as we look at the latest trends in research, manufacturing and investment that are shaping the PV industry in 2022. Four world-class speakers will examine the state of the art of heterojunction and TOPCon technology, developments in technology adoption in mass production and financial analysis of key metrics in the PV sector which set the scene for some changes in 2022.

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
capacity expansion, china, jiangxi jinko, jinkosolar, manufacturing, module assembly, silicon pull rod, star market

