JinkoSolar plans US$3.3bn 30GW silicon pull rod, 24GW module and aluminium frame expansion

Robot assembly at one of JinkoSolar’s production facilities. Image: JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar has revealed details of a multi-project silicon pull rod, module assembly and aluminium frame expansion in China, which the manufacturer is to invest a combined RMB20.8 billion (US$3.27 billion) in.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ member’s Jiangxi Jinko operating subsidiary, which listed on China’s STAR Market earlier this year, today revealed two separate deals signed with counterparties including municipal governments and regional bodies in both Qinghai and Jiangxi.

The manufacturer said it had entered into a project investment cooperation framework with local development entities in Qinghai and Xining to construct a 20GW monocrystalline silicon pull rod project at a total investment value of RMB10 billion (US$1.6 billion).

The project is to be built in two phases, the first of which will establish a 20GW silicon pull rod facility with an investment value of RMB7 billion. Construction on the first phase is to start next month.

A second phase with a capacity of 10GW is to begin construction in either 2023 or 2024.

Meanwhile Jiangxi Jinko was also revealed to have signed a similar agreement with Shangrao Guangxin District Government to build both module assembly and aluminium frame production facilities in Jiangxi.

In total, 24GW of module assembly capacity will be developed in Shangrao City over the course of three years. Phase one of the project will establish an 8GW module facility which is expected to begin to ramp in mid-December 2022 before becoming fully operational in June 2023. Subsequent phases will each establish 8GW capacity additions, with construction slated to start in Q4 2023 and Q3 2025 respectively.

The third phase of the module facility will also coincide with the development of the aluminium frame project, which will have an annual capacity of 100,000 tons, the company said.