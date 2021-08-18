Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

JinkoSolar signs long-term polysilicon supply deal with Wacker Chemie

By Charlie Duffield
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Americas, Asia & Oceania

Latest

JinkoSolar signs long-term polysilicon supply deal with Wacker Chemie

News

MNRE seeks insight on success of India’s policy support for major solar projects

News

Editor’s column: Biden faces difficult balancing act of domestic manufacturing and decarbonisation goals

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar could supply more than 40% of US power by 2035, Biden administration says

News

US begins WRO enforcement in earnest with solar modules detained by customs officials, say reports

News

Sunworks boosted by Solcius deal as residential revenue jumps

News

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

News

Spain to hold auction for 3.3GW of solar PV and wind in October

News

ReNew Power completes merger with SPAC RMG II

News

US residential solar prices fall by largest amount since 2017

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Wacker Chemie’s polysilicon facility in Charleston, Tennessee. Image: Wacker Chemie.

JinkoSolar has signed a long-term polysilicon supply agreement with Wacker Chemie, securing polysilicon supply in Germany and the US.

Under the terms of the deal, Wacker will supply more than 70,000 metric tons of polysilicon from September 2021 to December 2026.

It comes amidst soaring prices for polysilicon globally, with solar manufacturers deciding the purchase price based on the market price.

Wacker will reserve the agreed capacity to JinkoSolar and supply polysilicon from its production sites in Germany and the US, drawing into context concerns from US authorities over the origin of polysilicon from China.

JinkoSolar is purported to have had solar module shipments seized by US customs officials in recent weeks related to the enforcement of a withhold and release order (WRO) for silicon metal products produced by Hoshine Silicon Industry.

The manufacturer has also cut its manufacturing capacity expansion plans for 2021 following weaker demand on the back of soaring material and module costs.

Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar, said: “By locking in over 70,000 tons of polysilicon from Wacker, we will ensure the reliability of the manufacturing of our products from a high-quality raw material source, as well as the stable supply of our high efficiency products to our global clients.

“With the rapid growth in demand for our global shipments, we have always set our sights on the long haul and are working towards reaching long-term partnerships with key raw material suppliers in the PV industry.”

In June, JinkoSolar invested in polysilicon provider Xinte Energy’s 100,000MT facility in Inner Mongolia, receiving priority access to the polysilicon produced as a result.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
costs, jinkosolar, manufacturing, materials, polysilicon, trade, wacker chemie, WRO

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: Biden faces difficult balancing act of domestic manufacturing and decarbonisation goals

August 18, 2021
Liam Stoker recaps recent policy moves in the US and explores the difficult balancing act President Biden must now face between stimulating domestic solar manufacturing in the US and supporting solar deployment.

US begins WRO enforcement in earnest with solar modules detained by customs officials, say reports

August 18, 2021
Reports have emerged alleging that US officials have begun detaining solar module shipments suspected of infringing the withhold and release order (WRO) implemented in June.

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

August 17, 2021
Petitions have been filed in the US requesting the launch of investigations into several solar manufacturers accused of circumventing antidumping and countervailing duties by using entities based in Southeast Asia.

Q&A: JA Solar’s Henning Schulze talks European strategy, vertical integration and solar module procurement

August 17, 2021
PV Tech speaks to JA Solar’s Henning Schulze about the module manufacturer’s European strategy, how vertical integration is helping it mitigate supply chain volatility and why lessons from the stock market can help guide solar module purchasing.
PV Tech Premium

Canadian Solar recalibrates 2021 expansion plans amidst supply chain uncertainty

August 12, 2021
Canadian Solar has tweaked its planned capacity expansions for this year, stripping back module assembly capacity expansion to instead produce more solar wafers and cells as the industry continues to recalibrate following months of supply chain volatility.

Canadian Solar reports record quarterly revenue but downgrades 2021 shipment guidance

August 12, 2021
Canadian Solar reported record quarterly revenue in Q2 2021, buoyed by a return to profit from its manufacturing division, but reduced its total shipment guidance for the year amidst continued industry headwinds.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

News

US residential solar prices fall by largest amount since 2017

News

Sunworks boosted by Solcius deal as residential revenue jumps

News

Shift to 100% renewables may lead to nearly 10-fold rise in number of solar jobs by 2050

News

Encavis sees revenue rise thanks to new Spanish solar projects

News

TZS profits soar as 210mm wafer plans take shape

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021