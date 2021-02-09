JinkoSolar strengthens partnership with Tongwei

Image: Tongwei Group

Major ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has extended its supply chain cooperation with major polysilicon and merchant solar cell manufacturer Tongwei Group, with Tongwei gaining extra gigawatts of mono wafers from JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar is to invest in a planned 45,000MT polysilicon expansion by Tongwei, while Tongwei will invest in a 15GW monocrystalline wafer plant planned by JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar will hold a 35% equity share in the polysilicon plant expansion, securing further polysilicon supplies for wafer production expansions, while Tongwei will have a 30% shareholding in the wafer plant, securing with a total of around 6.5GW of mono-wafer products for three years (2021-2023) for its merchant solar cell business.

PV Tech had previously reported in 2020 that Tongwei’s new facility in the Industrial and Trade Park of Baoshan City, Yunnan Province, China would break ground in the first half of that year and would be completed and put into operation by the end of November 2021. Both plants should be operational in the fourth quarter of 2021.