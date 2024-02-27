JinkoSolar unveils ‘Zero Carbon’ n-type TOPCon solar PV modules

Jinko said that it is the first solar PV manufacturer to receive the TÜV Rheinland certification at its ingot, wafer, cell and module manufacturing facilities. The company has committed to using 100% renewable electricity in its manufacturing and production operations, and said in a statement that it would “continue to expand the use of recycled materials and increase the use of electric trucks and LNG-powered ships”.

The company said that it has integrated the use of solar, hydro and wind energy at its factories the Chinese cities of Leshan, Chuxiong and Shangrao, though it was not clear which, if any, of these facilities produced the latest Tiger Neo TOPCon modules.

PV Tech Premium today published an interview with David Lee, the chairman of JinkoSolar, on the company’s outlook and strategy for the year ahead amid forecasts of a downturn in fortunes for major silicon-based solar manufacturers.

Jinko was the largest volume PV module shipper in 2023, and – according to analysis from PV Tech head of research Finlay Colville – the company has spearheaded the mainstream mass-production of n-type TOPCon cells, ingots and wafers as a replacement for p-type passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) products.

In Q3 2023 JinkoSolar shipped 21.3GW of modules globally, over 60% of which were high-efficiency TOPCon products.