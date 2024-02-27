Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

JinkoSolar unveils ‘Zero Carbon’ n-type TOPCon solar PV modules

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

EDP Renewables to deploy up to 200MWp of rooftop solar capacity in Singapore

News

German energy companies offer to take on Meyer Burger’s solar module production

News

JinkoSolar unveils ‘Zero Carbon’ n-type TOPCon solar PV modules

News

AES narrows FY2023 net loss to US$182 million, doubles renewables additions to 3.5GW

News

Neoen secures AU$1.1 billion for 1.5GW of Australian renewables

News

Cell cracking in PV modules: how concerned should you be?

Features, Guest Blog

JinkoSolar chairman “bullish” as downturn looms

News

“It’s crucial to stay confident during downturns”: JinkoSolar chairman on module manufacturing challenges

Features, Interviews

Ciel & Terre inaugurates 192.3MWp FPV projects in Taiwan

News

First Solar could add US$10 billion to US economy with CdTe thin-film manufacturing

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The “Neo Green” panels were produced in factories awarded with the “Zero Carbon Factory” certification by TÜV Rheinland. Image: JinkoSolar

Major Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar unveiled its new N-type Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) Tiger Neo modules yesterday (26th February), which it claims are produced using renewable energy.

The “Neo Green” panels were produced in factories awarded with the “Zero Carbon Factory” certification by German PV testing and certification firm TÜV Rheinland, Jinko said. The initial annual production capacity for the modules is 5GW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Jinko said that it is the first solar PV manufacturer to receive the TÜV Rheinland certification at its ingot, wafer, cell and module manufacturing facilities. The company has committed to using 100% renewable electricity in its manufacturing and production operations, and said in a statement that it would “continue to expand the use of recycled materials and increase the use of electric trucks and LNG-powered ships”.

The company said that it has integrated the use of solar, hydro and wind energy at its factories the Chinese cities of Leshan, Chuxiong and Shangrao, though it was not clear which, if any, of these facilities produced the latest Tiger Neo TOPCon modules.

PV Tech Premium today published an interview with David Lee, the chairman of JinkoSolar, on the company’s outlook and strategy for the year ahead amid forecasts of a downturn in fortunes for major silicon-based solar manufacturers.

Jinko was the largest volume PV module shipper in 2023, and – according to analysis from PV Tech head of research Finlay Colville – the company has spearheaded the mainstream mass-production of n-type TOPCon cells, ingots and wafers as a replacement for p-type passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) products.

In Q3 2023 JinkoSolar shipped 21.3GW of modules globally, over 60% of which were high-efficiency TOPCon products.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
c-si manufacturing, china, jinkosolar, module manufacturing, n-type, pv modules, topcon

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Is the solar industry ready for a tidal wave of decommissioning?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Three US solar trends to watch in 2024

Features, Guest Blog

PV Tech Power 38 out now: PV module quality under the spotlight, risk mitigation in floating PV and the likely effect of carbon pricing policies

News

Ciel & Terre inaugurates 192.3MWp FPV projects in Taiwan

News

Would an increase in PV modules prices impact the European PV market?

Guest Blog, Features

First Solar could add US$10 billion to US economy with CdTe thin-film manufacturing

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024