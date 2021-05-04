Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Juwi to decarbonise Egyptian gold mine with solar-storage project

By Jules Scully
Off-Grid, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

Juwi to decarbonise Egyptian gold mine with solar-storage project

News

Amp Energy plans 1.3GW of solar at South Australia renewables hub

News

Corporate renewable energy sourcing: driving global decarbonisation efforts

Features, Guest Blog

IBC Solar and Enphase enter distribution deal for microinverters, energy storage systems

News

Generac’s C&I business returns to growth as net sales rise 70%

News

Scatec boosted by new hydropower assets and completion of solar parks

News

Solarcentury retires brand as it fully joins Statkraft

News

China Q1 solar installs top 5.5GW as groundwork is laid for expected end of year rush

News

First Solar pushing capacity expansions on robust demand

News

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The Sukari mine will be powered by a 36MW solar farm connected to a 7.5MW battery storage system. Image: juwi.

German developer and EPC contractor juwi has secured a deal to design, supply and build a solar-storage hybrid project at an off-grid gold mine in Egypt.

The 36MW solar farm will feature bifacial modules, single-axis trackers and be connected to a 7.5MW battery energy storage system. Juwi Hybrid IQ micro-grid technology will enable the integration of the solar and battery system into the existing off-grid network.

The project will be installed at the Sukari mine, which located near the Red Sea in the east of Egypt and is owned and operated by mining company Centamin in partnership with the Egyptian government.

Juwi said the solar-plus-storage plant will reduce diesel consumption by 22 million litres per year and lower the site’s exposure to fuel price volatility.

“We look forward to assisting Centamin to reduce carbon emissions and cost of power to the Sukari Gold Mine. This global flagship project highlights significant benefits that African mines can unlock with solar battery hybrid solutions powered with juwi Hybrid IQ,” said Dave Manning, director global hybrid at juwi.

Juwi’s first utility-scale solar-battery hybrid development at a mine saw it install a 10.6MW PV project linked to 6MW of storage at the DeGrussa copper mine in Western Australia. This was followed by another installation at the Agnew mine, also in Western Australia, and a further five utility-scale hybrid projects currently under construction across Australia and South Africa.

With the mining industry accounting for 10% of global energy consumption, juwi chief operating officer Stephan Hansen said the company is “glad to support the resource industry on their decarbonisation pathway with our dependable solar, wind and battery solutions”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
battery energy storage system, decarbonisation, egypt, enegy storage, juwi, mines, north africa, off grid, solar-storage

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Corporate renewable energy sourcing: driving global decarbonisation efforts

May 3, 2021
Companies are purchasing solar, wind, and other forms of renewable energy more than ever before. The power purchase agreement (PPA) market in Europe has grown to a cumulative capacity of over 12GW, with a record 4GW signed in 2020. Corporate climate commitments are opening doors for investment in renewable energy, and continued price declines are convincing companies to sign new contracts. Is the European market ready to fulfil its potential? By Dr. Mercè Labordena, senior policy advisor at SolarPower Europe, and Milena Koot, communications advisor at SolarPower Europe
PV Tech Premium

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

April 30, 2021
Elon Musk pitched a new vision for Tesla’s home solar-storage product this week, labelling it a “profound” alternative to the status quo. Liam Stoker analyses Tesla’s newly-described offering, the integration of Tesla’s solar and storage into a single product and explores benefits that may have been overlooked.

Iberdrola announces latest green hydrogen project with BP and Enagas

April 28, 2021
Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has partnered with oil and gas majors bp and Enagas on a feasibility study to develop a large-scale green hydrogen project in Valencia.

Tesla solar growth continues but ‘significant mistakes’ in roof assessments holding back Solar Roof progress

April 27, 2021
Tesla’s residential solar growth has continued into Q1 2021, but CEO Elon Musk has confessed to encountering major issues in roof assessments which have stymied installs of its Solar Roof product.

ACWA Power secures US$114 million for 200MW Egypt solar plant

April 26, 2021
Solar developer ACWA Power has secured a total US$114 million from financial institutions to fund the construction of what it claims will be Egypt’s largest private solar plant.

Green hydrogen can learn from successes as well as mistakes of Europe’s solar industry

April 14, 2021
There is likely to be demand across Europe for producing hydrogen from renewable energy, but the right regulatory frameworks and legislation need to be in place for the green hydrogen industry to find success.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

IBC Solar and Enphase enter distribution deal for microinverters, energy storage systems

News

First Solar pushing capacity expansions on robust demand

News

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

China Q1 solar installs top 5.5GW as groundwork is laid for expected end of year rush

News

Scatec boosted by new hydropower assets and completion of solar parks

News

Solarcentury retires brand as it fully joins Statkraft

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021