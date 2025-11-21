Subscribe To Premium
JUWI sells 156MW Greek solar portfolio to Mirova, retains EPC and O&M roles

By George Heynes
November 21, 2025
Germany’s first grid-balancing solar project might be a ‘paradigm shift’ for energy

CPS Energy issues request for proposals for 600MW of Texas solar capacity

News

IKEA investment arm enters Indian solar market via 210MW ib vogt partnership

News

Australia’s solar paradox: Record 5.3GW installations in 2024 cannot crack global top ten

News

SunCable submits 20GW Muckaty Solar Precinct for federal environmental assessment in Australia

News

Arevon Energy breaks ground on 124MW Big Muddy solar project in Illinois

News

CFM starts operations at Colombian solar plant, invests in neighbouring solar-plus-storage project

News

Econergy connects 52MW Resko solar project in Poland under Apple virtual PPA

News

Report: US DOE will need to invest US$25 billion in energy security by 2030

News
Upon completion, the projects will generate over 300 million kWh of clean electricity annually. Image: JUWI.

JUWI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MVV Energie AG, has completed the sale of a 156MW solar PV portfolio in Greece to Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers specialising in sustainable investing.

The transaction includes JUWI’s appointment as both the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor and the long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) provider for the entire portfolio.

The Clover portfolio comprises four utility-scale solar projects located across the regional units of Kozani and Grevena in Northwest Greece.

Construction is scheduled to begin this month, with JUWI Hellas overseeing the complete technical design, procurement of equipment and construction activities for all sites.

Upon completion, the projects will generate over 300 million kWh of clean electricity annually, utilising 243,500 bifacial solar modules, over 480 string inverters and 9,100 single-axis trackers across 257 hectares.

The transaction represents JUWI’s second major portfolio sale to Mirova in Greece within a two-year period. In 2024, JUWI sold a 267MW PV portfolio in Greece to Mirova and Foresight, transferring what the company described as the largest project in its history at the time.

The portfolio, consisting of three clusters located in the regional units of Fthiotida and Larissa in central Greece, commenced construction in August 2024, with the start of commercial operations anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.

JUWI’s Greek operations have expanded significantly, with the company maintaining a pipeline of 500MW of solar projects in various development stages across the country.

The developer has established itself as a key player in Greece’s renewable energy sector, with JUWI Hellas developing projects that contribute to the country’s clean energy transition goals.

For Mirova, the Clover acquisition aligns with the investment manager’s strategy to support the development of renewable energy infrastructure across Southern Europe.

The transaction aligns with Mirova’s broader investment strategy in European renewable energy assets. The company has been active across multiple markets, including forming a joint venture with Qualitas Energy to build a 250MW renewables portfolio in Italy, which demonstrates its commitment to financing clean energy infrastructure essential for decarbonisation across Europe.

The Greek solar market has attracted significant international investment as the country works to meet its renewable energy targets and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Greece’s favourable solar irradiation conditions and supportive regulatory framework have made it an attractive destination for utility-scale solar development, with multiple international developers and investors establishing operations in the market.

Enerparc's Schkölen project has become the first in Germany to be prequalified to provide ancillary frequency regulation frequency control services. Image: Enerparc
Premium

Germany’s first grid-balancing solar project might be a ‘paradigm shift’ for energy

November 21, 2025
A modestly sized solar PV project in central Germany might have just ushered in a new era of renewables’ relationship with the grid.
The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt

IKEA investment arm enters Indian solar market via 210MW ib vogt partnership

November 21, 2025
ib vogt has entered a strategic partnership with Ingka Investments for a 210MW solar project in Rajasthan, India.
Image: Lumea.

Australia’s solar paradox: Record 5.3GW installations in 2024 cannot crack global top ten

November 20, 2025
Australia achieved a record-breaking 5.3GW of solar PV installations in 2024, marking a recovery for the market while highlighting the nation's unique position as a rooftop-dominated solar economy.
Image: SunCable.

SunCable submits 20GW Muckaty Solar Precinct for federal environmental assessment in Australia

November 20, 2025
SunCable has submitted its 20GW Muckaty Solar Precinct proposal to Australia's EPBC Act for federal environmental assessment.
Image: Arevon Energy

Arevon Energy breaks ground on 124MW Big Muddy solar project in Illinois

November 20, 2025
US independent power producer (IPP) Arevon Energy has begun construction on a 124MW solar PV project in Illinois, its first utility-scale project in the state.
Image: Reconergy Renewable Energy.

Econergy connects 52MW Resko solar project in Poland under Apple virtual PPA

November 19, 2025
Econergy Renewable Energy has successfully connected its 52MW Resko solar project in Poland to the national electricity grid.
