JUWI sells 156MW Greek solar portfolio to Mirova, retains EPC and O&M roles

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The Clover portfolio comprises four utility-scale solar projects located across the regional units of Kozani and Grevena in Northwest Greece.

Construction is scheduled to begin this month, with JUWI Hellas overseeing the complete technical design, procurement of equipment and construction activities for all sites.

Upon completion, the projects will generate over 300 million kWh of clean electricity annually, utilising 243,500 bifacial solar modules, over 480 string inverters and 9,100 single-axis trackers across 257 hectares.

The transaction represents JUWI’s second major portfolio sale to Mirova in Greece within a two-year period. In 2024, JUWI sold a 267MW PV portfolio in Greece to Mirova and Foresight, transferring what the company described as the largest project in its history at the time.

The portfolio, consisting of three clusters located in the regional units of Fthiotida and Larissa in central Greece, commenced construction in August 2024, with the start of commercial operations anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.

JUWI’s Greek operations have expanded significantly, with the company maintaining a pipeline of 500MW of solar projects in various development stages across the country.

The developer has established itself as a key player in Greece’s renewable energy sector, with JUWI Hellas developing projects that contribute to the country’s clean energy transition goals.

For Mirova, the Clover acquisition aligns with the investment manager’s strategy to support the development of renewable energy infrastructure across Southern Europe.

The transaction aligns with Mirova’s broader investment strategy in European renewable energy assets. The company has been active across multiple markets, including forming a joint venture with Qualitas Energy to build a 250MW renewables portfolio in Italy, which demonstrates its commitment to financing clean energy infrastructure essential for decarbonisation across Europe.

The Greek solar market has attracted significant international investment as the country works to meet its renewable energy targets and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Greece’s favourable solar irradiation conditions and supportive regulatory framework have made it an attractive destination for utility-scale solar development, with multiple international developers and investors establishing operations in the market.