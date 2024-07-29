Subscribe To Premium
Juwi sells 267MW PV portfolio in Greece to Mirova, Foresight

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Diomidis Dorkofikis (Foresight), Takis Sarris (JUWI Hellas) and Helene Dimitracopoulos (Mirova) after signing the contracts in Athens.
Juwi will complete both EPC and O&M work at the Greek solar PV portfolio. Image: Juwi.

German solar developer Juwi has signed an agreement for the sale of a 267MW solar PV portfolio in Greece to investment group Foresight and management company Mirova.

The portfolio consists of three solar projects – with 160MW, 67MW and 40MW of capacity each – located in Central Greece, which Juwi acquired in November 2023 from renewable power developer Hive Energy. These projects were acquired in a ready-to-build status at the time of the purchase.

Construction of the projects is expected to start in August this year, while commissioning has been planned for the first quarter of 2026.

Juwi will remain involved with the projects as it has been appointed for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the projects, once these are commissioned. Overall, the company has already completed over 4GW of solar PV capacity across 2,000 projects globally.

Last month, Juwi commissioned a 223MW solar PV plant in the US state of Colorado. The Pike Solar project is one of four Juwi is developing in Colorado, and the other three are under construction and have a cumulative capacity of over 500MW. In January, JUWI announced the sale of its 140MW Spanish Peaks project in Colorado to US renewable energy developer Deriva Energy.

Moreover, nearly 430,000 bifacial solar PV modules will be installed across the portfolio of Greek projects, along with more than 800 string inverters and almost 16,000 single-axis tracker systems.

“Juwi currently has a pipeline of 500MW of solar projects in various stages of development in Greece. With the combined capacity of 267MW , the Foresight and Mirova solar portfolio will be the largest in our history. This underlines our role as one of the leading project development companies in selected foreign markets”, said Stephan Hansen, COO of the Juwi group and the executive responsible for the international business.

One of Greece’s main challenges currently is the extent of capacity curtailment, which has increased this year. Increasing the installed capacity of energy storage would alleviate that issue.

epc contractor, foresight, greece, juwi, mirova, operations and maintenance, portfolio sale, project sale

