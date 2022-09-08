Subscribe
SECI seeks 2.25GW ‘round-the-clock’ renewables with latest tender

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
UFLPA to limit solar deployment through 2023 but Inflation Reduction Act spells hope for the future

Heliene president opens up on US manufacturing plans post-IRA

Boviet Solar, Origis Energy expand bifacial PERC module supply deal to 1.1GW

PV Tech Power volume 32 out now: the rise of solar-plus, meeting the PV cybersecurity challenge and more

Cypress Creek Renewables closes on US$216 million financing for Texas PV project

Aquila Capital secures financing to construct 2.6GW of renewables in Spain and Portugal

PV Price Watch: PV production unaffected by Sichuan earthquake but polysilicon price rises again with power rationing

Risen Energy post H1 revenue of US$1.83 billion as increased product sales help to drive performance  

Bboxx acquires distributed solar provider PEG Africa

Previous tender sought 5GW of renewables from Indian state-owned company SECI. Image: SECI.

State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has launched its third tender, with the latest one seeking 2,250MW of “round-the-clock” (RTC) renewables energy supply.

Renewable facilities that are already operational are excluded and only new renewable projects, either under construction or in commissioning phase, will be able to apply.

Developers able to supply dispatchable energy from renewables complemented with “power from any other source or storage” will be eligible to enter in a competitive process, with winning projects entering a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SECI.

In a previous tender, SECI sought 5GW of RTC power from renewable sources complemented with energy from coal-fired power plants.

Earlier this year Japanese investment firm partnered with ReNew in a 400MW RTC project to supply electricity to SECI with commercial operations set to start in Q3 2023.

Demand for RTC projects have increased in the past months in India, with state-owned power producer NTPC seeking an Expressions of Interest (EOI) to procure RTC renewable projects backed with energy storage earlier this month.

This article originally appeared on PV Tech’s sister site Energy-Storage.news on 6 September. You can access the original article that has a greater storage focus here.

dispatchable renewables, hybrid projects, india, power purchase agreement, round-the-clock, seci, solar energy corporation of india, tenders

