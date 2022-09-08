SECI seeks 2.25GW ‘round-the-clock’ renewables with latest tender

Previous tender sought 5GW of renewables from Indian state-owned company SECI. Image: SECI.

State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has launched its third tender, with the latest one seeking 2,250MW of “round-the-clock” (RTC) renewables energy supply.

Renewable facilities that are already operational are excluded and only new renewable projects, either under construction or in commissioning phase, will be able to apply.

Developers able to supply dispatchable energy from renewables complemented with “power from any other source or storage” will be eligible to enter in a competitive process, with winning projects entering a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SECI.

In a previous tender, SECI sought 5GW of RTC power from renewable sources complemented with energy from coal-fired power plants.

Earlier this year Japanese investment firm partnered with ReNew in a 400MW RTC project to supply electricity to SECI with commercial operations set to start in Q3 2023.

Demand for RTC projects have increased in the past months in India, with state-owned power producer NTPC seeking an Expressions of Interest (EOI) to procure RTC renewable projects backed with energy storage earlier this month.

