Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

LBNL: Residential solar installations save US homes an average of US$1,987 on energy bills

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

LBNL: Residential solar installations save US homes an average of US$1,987 on energy bills

News

RWE begins construction on 150MW Illinois PV plant

News

Canadian Solar launches 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in Texas

News

Complying with UL 3741: Are rooftop solar projects adequately protecting firefighters?

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

65MW solar PV and energy storage site granted planning consent in New Zealand

News

SIG secures debt facility to fund 1.97GW of new Polish solar projects

News

Indonesia to add 5.75GW rooftop solar PV between 2024 and 2028

News

Genneia invests US$250 million to build 270MW solar PV in Argentina

News

US solar module prices: ‘AD/CVD is freezing the market’, says Anza

News

Scatec’s Release to expand Cameroon solar-plus-storage projects

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
lawrence berkeley national laboratory
According to the study, the median customer saw a 1.7 percentage point decline in energy burden, which translates to US$1,987 in annual bill savings. Image: Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

New research from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) has found that the installation of rooftop solar panels on US homes can reduce those homes’ energy burden – the percentage of the household’s gross income spent on meeting energy demand – by as much as an average of two percentage points.

In the study ‘Modeling the potential effects of rooftop solar on household energy burden in the United States,’ the researchers considered the impacts of solar installations on over 400,000 homes in 2021 and found that, on average, these homes’ energy burdens fell from 3.3% of gross income to 1.3%.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

These figures do not take into account other economic factors, such as off-bill loans and lease repayments, which are often a component of residential solar systems, and including these factors, the average energy burden fell to 2.6%.

The median customer saw a 1.7 percentage point decline in energy burden, which translates to US$1,987 in annual bill savings. Including off-bill financial impacts, this decline falls to a 0.6 percentage point fall, equal to annual savings of US$691.

The savings vary across economic band, too. Low income homes saw an average reduction in energy burden of 1.76 percentage points, compared to 0.77 percentage points for moderate income groups and 0.47 percentage points for wealthier bands.

Perhaps most strikingly, the homes in the south were the only region profiled to see an average increase in energy burden as a result of installing solar panels, with energy burden increasing by 0.68 percentage points. This compares to a 0.9 percentage point decline in energy burden for homes in the west, a 0.77 percentage point decline for homes in the north-east and a 0.23 percentage point decline for homes in the Midwest.

The researchers suggest that “the relatively low cost of electricity” in the south, particularly Florida, minimises the cost savings that can be delivered through programmes such as rooftop solar installations. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), Florida’s residential electricity rate of 14.69¢/kWh is 11% lower than the national average.

The LBNL scientists suggest these favourable economic conditions have come at a beneficial time for the US rooftop solar sector, as the federal government has already made plans to minimise the energy burden for lower-income homes through its Justice40 initiative. Earlier this year, the Department of Energy invested US$71 million in new solar manufacturing projects as part of this initiative, as the government looks to shore up its domestic solar sector.

energy bills, energy information administration, finance, justice40, lawrence berkeley national laboratory, lbnl, policy, residential solar

Read Next

us doe
Premium

Complying with UL 3741: Are rooftop solar projects adequately protecting firefighters?

June 12, 2024
Prominent fire safety experts, solar professionals and veteran firefighters have serious concerns about new PV hazard control solutions.
sun investment group

SIG secures debt facility to fund 1.97GW of new Polish solar projects

June 11, 2024
The Sun Investment Group (SIG) has secured a debt facility to support its development of 1.97GW of new solar capacity in Poland.
fighting jays

‘Without data you’re really shooting in the dark’: Jason Kaminsky on kWh Analytics’ sixth annual Solar Risk Assessment

June 11, 2024
US insurer kWh Analytics has released its latest Solar Risk Assessment report, which explores how extreme weather is affecting solar farms.
Credit: SolarPower Europe

Austria introduces “Made in Europe” solar subsidy bonus

June 11, 2024
The Austrian government has introduced a “made in Europe” subsidy bonus for European photovoltaic components.
nexamp
Premium

How do you solve a problem like interconnection?

June 10, 2024
Grid bottlenecks have emerged as a significant obstacle standing in the way of the energy transition in the US.
globeleq's droogfontein project

Global Solar Council unveils new strategic vision, focusing on advocacy, networking and standards

June 10, 2024
The Global Solar Council (GSC) has unveiled a new brand, and a new working strategy built around three 'pillars'.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Chinese solar manufacturers dominate Woodmac’s rankings, JA Solar takes top spot

News

SIG secures debt facility to fund 1.97GW of new Polish solar projects

News

Water consumption for solar cell manufacturing could drop 79% with circular strategies

News

‘Without data you’re really shooting in the dark’: Jason Kaminsky on kWh Analytics’ sixth annual Solar Risk Assessment

News

Austria introduces “Made in Europe” solar subsidy bonus

News

Global clean tech at a crossroads: China’s overcapacity challenges western onshoring ambitions

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024