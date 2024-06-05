Subscribe To Premium
Leapton launches TOPCon module range, with maximum conversion efficiency of 22.95%

By JP Casey
Leapton launches TOPCon module range, with maximum conversion efficiency of 22.95%

leapton energy
Leapton Energy’s 210R module series consists of three products across a range of sizes, with an output of 450W, 500W and 620W, respectively. Image: Leapton Energy

Japanese solar manufacturer Leapton Energy has launched its latest range of PV modules, a series of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules with a maximum power conversion efficiency of 22.95%.

The company’s 210R module series consists of three products across a range of sizes, with an output of 450W, 500W and 620W, respectively. These panels each have a conversion efficiency of 22.52%, 22.48% and 22.95%, respectively, and consist of rectangular cells to maximise efficiency.

The company notes that the modules are built with “the most efficient cells,” but does not provide further details, and has said that the modules are bifacial.

“These modules not only meet the size and weight requirements stipulated by German building safety regulations but also have lower current and better inverter compatibility,” said the company in a statement. “Leapton Energy’s new rectangular technology modules, with their high efficiency and optimised system design, are providing high-value solutions for various application scenarios.”

The news follows LONGi’s launch of its Hi-MO X6 Max series of modules, which it notes is of a “standardised” size developed “in consultation with other companies”. The standardisation of module sizes could remove some barriers to the installation of new solar systems, such as increased costs and supply chain risks, according to the Chinese manufacturer.

In this context, there have been a number of new module launches, as companies look to benefit from a more united approach to solar installations. This week, the REC Group launched a heterojunction technology (HJT) module series with a conversion efficiency of 22.5%, which followed Trina Solar’s announcement of a new i-TOPCon module with a maximum power output of 740.6W, a record for this type of module.

Leapton has deployed its modules across a range of countries and continents, including Japan, Kazakhstan and Argentina. Established in 2012 and headquartered in Kobe, Japan, the BloombergNEF Tier 1 module supplier’s production base is in Jiangsu, China.

asia, conversion efficiency, japan, leapton energy, longi, modules, products, rec group, standardisation, topcon, trina solar

