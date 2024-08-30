Subscribe To Premium
Lightsource bp breaks ground on 168MW solar PV project in New Zealand

By George Heynes
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Australia: Large-scale solar PV grows 20-fold in six years

Lightsource bp breaks ground on 168MW solar PV project in New Zealand

Queensland launches solar module recycling programme

After falling below the cash cost line, LONGi and TCL Zhonghuan raise wafer prices

DOE: US solar sector adds 18,401 jobs in 2023, leading energy industry

RWE, Axpo sign 628MW Polish solar and wind PPA

SUNfarming, SPIE to build substation for 753MW agriPV park in Germany

Ontario launches energy procurement, bans solar on prime agricultural land

Arevon breaks ground on 251MW Indiana PV plant

Sigenergy: partnering with VPP providers globally to generate additional revenue for users

The project will support the decarbonisation of Christchurch Airport. Image: Lightsource bp.

Solar project developer Lightsource bp has commenced construction of its 168MW Kōwhai Park solar PV project in Christchurch, New Zealand, days after securing financing.

The developer confirmed that it broke ground on the project on Tuesday (27 August) after it had secured NZ$267 million (US$162 million) two weeks ago (15 August) to fund its construction.

The financing package was secured from various international banks, including Westpac New Zealand, Mizuho, China Construction Bank, and Intesa Sanpaolo—IMICIB.

Situated at Christchurch Airport, the Kōwhai Park project will power the international airport with around 300,000 solar modules once it is completed in 2026. It is being developed in partnership with Contact Energy and will connect to electricity distribution company Orion New Zealand’s 66kV distribution network.

Adam Pegg, managing director of APAC at Lightsource bp, opened the construction of the project at a ceremony and stated that the company is “committed to delivering low-cost, reliable energy solutions for New Zealand”, a country currently experiencing an energy crisis.

“We’ve built strong partnerships with both Contact Energy and Christchurch Airport, and we’re proud to lead such an important and complex project for the region,” Pegg added.

Engineering, procurement, and construction contractor CHINTEC has been engaged in constructing the solar PV project, and infrastructure service provider Ventia will deliver all network connection infrastructure.

The solar PV project will also be the initial phase of creating the wider Kōwhai Park Eco-system, which is being developed on 400 hectares of land beside the runways of Christchurch Airport.

The Airport hopes to secure additional investment from businesses and organisations looking to capitalise on developing renewable energy generation projects and support the Airport’s decarbonisation journey.

Christchurch Airport is looking to incorporate several renewable energy technologies to support the local economy and its energy transition. Indeed, its ecosystem plan aims to develop liquid hydrogen production with an on-site electrolyser, electric ground charging for electric vehicle (EV) fleets, vertical farming assets, and data centres.

These are often energy-intensive, with the Irish data centre boom consuming around 17% (5.3TWh) of the country’s generated electricity across 2022, for example.

Read Next

Image: CEFC

Australia: Large-scale solar PV grows 20-fold in six years

August 30, 2024
The Australian government's latest Energy Update 2024 report has revealed that large-scale solar PV power generation has grown more than 20-fold in the last six years.
Image: Mick de Brenni (LinkedIn).

Queensland launches solar module recycling programme

August 30, 2024
The Queensland government launched a new solar module recycling scheme yesterday (29 August), which is expected to save about 26 tonnes of waste from entering landfills.
solar modules RWE

RWE, Axpo sign 628MW Polish solar and wind PPA

August 29, 2024
Axpo will offtake a combined 1,500GWh of solar PV and wind power annually from RWE Renewables Poland’s 628MW capacity project portfolio.
arevon energy

Arevon breaks ground on 251MW Indiana PV plant

August 29, 2024
US renewable energy developer Arevon has begun construction on the 251MW Gibson solar PV project in Gibson County, Indiana.
The 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

Australia: NEM adds 1.2GW of new large-scale solar capacity in 12 months

August 29, 2024
The Australian Electricity Market Operator (AEMO) has indicated that Australia has seen the addition of 1.2GW of new large-scale solar projects brought online and connected to the National Electricity Market (NEM) in the past 12 months.
FOrtescue's electrolyser manufacturing facility in Gladstone, Queensland. Image; Fortescue.

Fortescue to capitalise on China’s ‘insatiable demand for green products’

August 29, 2024
Fortescue Metals is aiming to capitalise on China’s “insatiable demand for green products” through green metals production and exports.

