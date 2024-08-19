Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Lightsource bp secures NZ$267 million for 168MW solar PV project at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand

By George Heynes
Projects, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Fortescue begins construction of green metals production facility aided by solar PV in Western Australia

News

Lightsource bp secures NZ$267 million for 168MW solar PV project at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand

News

Birch Creek finances and commissions 42MW PV project in Missouri

News

Providing data and minimising risk: in conversation with Anza

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Genesis adds 127MWp solar PV project to portfolio in New Zealand

News

NorSun to supply silicon wafers for new Heliene 1GW cell facility in US

News

AEMC to exercise greater control over consumer energy with new rule change

News

PVH to provide trackers for 157MW Viranşehir solar project in Turkey

News

EBRD and UniCredit to finance 50MW solar portfolio in Bosnia and Herzegovina

News

Vikram Solar launches first HJT product, the Suryava module

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Kōwhai Park solar PV project is being developed with Contact Energy. Image: Lightsource bp.

Solar project developer Lightsource bp has secured NZ$267 million (US$162 million) to support the development of its 168MWdc Kōwhai Park solar PV project at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand.

Lightsource bp confirmed last week (15 August) that the financing package had been secured from various international banks, including Westpac New Zealand, Mizuho, China Construction Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo – IMICIB.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Once completed in 2026, the Kōwhai Park project will power Christchurch’s airport with around 300,000 solar modules. Construction is set to begin later this year. It is being developed in partnership with Contact Energy and will connect to electricity distribution company Orion New Zealand’s 66kV distribution network.

Adam Pegg, managing director of Lightsource bp APAC, believes the financing package represents a “significant milestone” in the project’s development whilst teasing further collaboration with Contact Energy.

“Reaching this point on a project in a new country for the first time is a significant milestone. Through this project, Contact has proven to be a fantastic partner, and we have built a strong relationship. We look forward to working closely together on our future projects,” Pegg said.

Engineering, procurement, and construction contractor CHINTEC has been engaged in constructing the solar PV project, and infrastructure service provider Ventia will deliver all network connection infrastructure.

Mike Fuge, CEO of Contact Energy, confirmed the solar project would be the company’s first-generation asset in the Canterbury region while reiterating its commitment to supporting New Zealand’s energy transition. Contact recently confirmed its plan to build a 100MW/200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in South Auckland.

“The solar farm will also be our first-generation asset in the Canterbury region, increasing our geographical spread across the country. This news comes just weeks after our announcement to build grid-scale battery in South Auckland and provides further proof of our investment in renewable energy in Aotearoa New Zealand,” Fuge said.

Christchurch Airport to couple renewable energy technologies for net zero

The solar PV project will also be the initial phase of creating the wider Kōwhai Park Eco-system, which is being developed on 400 hectares of land beside the runways of Christchurch Airport.

The Airport hopes to secure additional investment from businesses and organisations looking to capitalise on developing renewable energy generation projects and support the Airport’s decarbonisation journey.

Christchurch Airport is looking to incorporate several renewable energy technologies to support the local economy and its energy transition. Indeed, its ecosystem plan aims to develop liquid hydrogen production with an on-site electrolyser, electric ground charging for electric vehicle (EV) fleets, vertical farming assets, and data centres. These are often energy-intensive, with the Irish data centre boom consuming around 17% (5.3TWh) of the country’s generated electricity across 2022, for example.

New Zealand’s evolving solar sector

New Zealand’s solar PV sector has seen a steady rise in action in recent months, with several notable developments.

For instance, just last week (14 August), power company Genesis Energy confirmed it had added a 127MWp solar PV project to its portfolio, with the goal of securing 500MW of grid-scale solar by 2028.

The asset will be located near Edgecumbe in the Bay of Plenty and is expected to start generating electricity in 2026. Genesis Energy will secure the project via an agreement with New Zealand-based developer Helios Energy, which will go through in Q2 2025.

In early June, UK renewable energy developer Ethical Power obtained planning consent for a 65MW solar-plus-storage development in Selwyn District, just outside Christchurch, New Zealand.

Buckleys Road Solar Farm is being developed in partnership with KeaX Limited, and features 104 hectares of solar arrays across a 111-hectare site. The operational generating capacity is 100GWh per year.

The country has also seen numerous announcements surrounding agrivoltaics (agriPV). Indeed, solar developer Lodestone Energy revealed in late June 2024 that it would build a 220MW agriPV project on the country’s South Island. The project will cover 340 hectares, around 1.5% of the total Haldon Station farmland, and Lodestone plans to begin construction next year.

In early July, Lincoln University revealed its intention to develop New Zealand’s first ‘high-value’ agriPV solar project, with the 1.5MWp solar installation, comprising approximately 2,800 PV modules, set to “demonstrate how productive land can be optimised to grow high-value horticulture crops while generating commercial-scale solar energy”.

Subject to resource consent, the project will be constructed on a four-hectare parcel of university-owned land adjacent to the campus at the corner of Springs and Ellesmere Junction Road.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
contact energy, financing, lightsource bp, markets, markets and finance, new zealand, pv modules, solar pv

Read Next

The project's solar element will comprise 140,000 single-axis tracking modules, 13 inverters, and a co-located battery energy storage system. Image: Ethical Power.

Genesis adds 127MWp solar PV project to portfolio in New Zealand

August 16, 2024
Genesis Energy has added a 127MWp solar PV project to its portfolio, with the goal of securing 500MW of grid-scale solar by 2028.
NorSun manufacturing plant

NorSun to supply silicon wafers for new Heliene 1GW cell facility in US

August 16, 2024
Norwegian ingot and wafer manufacturer NorSun will supply Heliene, a Canadian solar PV manufacturer, with US-made silicon wafers for its annual requirements from 2026.
Seine_Bay_Apartments_Augusta_Sunpower_leasing_trial_in_Australia

AEMC to exercise greater control over consumer energy with new rule change

August 16, 2024
The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) is set to integrate new rules surrounding consumer energy resources (CER) to exercise greater control over their use, aiding solar PV’s role in the electricity mix.
The company is also developing a 145MWp solar project in the country. Image: Nexif Ratch Energy.

74MWp solar PV project in the Philippines begins operations

August 15, 2024
Singaporean renewables energy company Nexif Ratch Energy (NRE) has confirmed the start of commercial operations at a 74MWp solar PV project in Camarines Sur, South Luzon, the Philippines.
SUSI will provide capital for the rollout of more than 10,000 distributed PV and storage systems. Image: Plico Energy via Twitter.

New report calls for Australia to invest more into consumer energy and solar PV

August 15, 2024
A new report released by the Australian think tank Race for 2030 has called on the Federal government to provide additional investment and incentives to support consumer energy, such as solar PV, and its role in a decarbonised society.
A 53MW solar plant from utility AGL in New South Wales. Image: AGL Energy.

AGL to acquire solar and BESS developers with 8.1GW pipeline in Australia

August 15, 2024
Australian retailer AGL Energy has entered into a binding agreement to acquire solar and BESS developers Firm Power and Terrain Solar.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Birch Creek finances and commissions 42MW PV project in Missouri

News

AGL to acquire solar and BESS developers with 8.1GW pipeline in Australia

News

NorSun to supply silicon wafers for new Heliene 1GW cell facility in US

News

Italy adopts FER 2 decree, adds tariffs for new renewable power projects

News

Providing data and minimising risk: in conversation with Anza

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

AEMC to exercise greater control over consumer energy with new rule change

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024