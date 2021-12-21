Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Lightsource bp closes on 130MW Alabama project, will increase state’s solar capacity by 20%

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas

Latest

Lightsource bp closes on 130MW Alabama project, will increase state’s solar capacity by 20%

News

AES bolsters solar pipeline with Community Energy acquisition

News

ČEZ Group division Elevion targets European solar growth following Belectric deal

News

Rubis acquires 80% of French solar developer Photosol for US$425m

News

New York proposes 4GW extension to NY-Sun programme

News

Senator Joe Manchin says he won’t support Build Back Better plan, cites grid reliability ‘risk’

News

Xinyi Solar to enter polysilicon production with launch of new entity and Yunnan-based facility

News

Solar PV, wind remain cheapest generation technologies in Australia

News

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices continue to tumble as market looks forward to sub-$0.30c/W modules

Editors' Blog, Features

Platte River issues RFP for 250MW of solar PV, encourages battery storage as part of projects

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Once completed, the Black Bear Solar project will increase Alabama’s solar capacity by more than 20%. Image: Lightsource bp.

Lightsource bp has closed on a US$100 million financing package for the 130MW Black Bear Solar energy project in Montgomery County, Alabama, which once complete will increase the state’s total installed solar capacity by more than 20%, according to Lightsource bp.

Located 15 miles from Alabama Municipal Electric Authority’s (AMEA) headquarters in Montgomery, the project will supply cost-effective, solar power to AMEA’s 11 member utilities located across the state that serve around 350,000 customers.

The tax equity investment for the project was secured from a Minneapolis-based US bank, while debt for the project was provided by Spanish banking giant Banco Santander and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), a global financial group headquartered in Tokyo.

Kevin Smith, CEO of the Americas at Lightsource bp, said the project was a ”testament to the cost-effectiveness and bankability of solar energy” as he lauded the calibre of investors.

“World-class lenders are supporting this project, and that AMEA has agreed to purchase the electricity on a long-term basis to the substantial benefit of its members.”

Last month (22 November), Lightsource bp landed a supply deal with US thin film manufacturer First Solar to provide Lightsource bp and energy major bp with up to 5.4GW of its thin film modules. Lightsource bp and bp have placed firm orders for approximately 4.4GWdc of modules, with options for an additional 1GW, as they plan further developments across the US.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
alabama, alabama municipal electric authority, financial close, lightsource, lightsource bp, us solar

Read Next

New York proposes 4GW extension to NY-Sun programme

December 20, 2021
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has unveiled a framework for the US state to finish the decade with at least 10GW of distributed solar, spurring billions of dollars in investment and creating thousands of jobs.

Stem Inc acquires solar software provider AlsoEnergy for US$695m

December 17, 2021
Artificial intelligence-driven energy storage company Stem Inc has acquired solar asset management software provider AlsoEnergy for US$695 million.
PV Tech Premium

BayWa r.e.’s US distribution unit to cut delivery times and open up new growth opportunities following Beacon Solar acquisition

December 14, 2021
BayWa r.e. has big intentions for its US operations. PV Tech Premium spoke with its regional director to discuss the recent acquisition of Beacon Solar and what it means for the company's growth plans.

US on track for record solar additions this year but 2022 forecast lowered

December 14, 2021
The US solar sector is set to post record deployment figures this year, but ongoing supply chain constraints, logistical challenges and price increases are expected to dent additions in 2022, a new report has said.

California proposes slashing rooftop solar credits as part of net metering policy overhaul

December 14, 2021
California regulators have proposed a raft of changes to a state solar incentive programme, including reducing the credit homeowners with PV systems would receive for selling excess electricity back to the grid.

Manufacturing tax credits for inverters, trackers included in updated Build Back Better draft

December 13, 2021
The US Senate Finance Committee has included manufacturing incentives for domestic producers of solar trackers and inverters in its draft version of the country’s Build Back Better (BBB) budget reconciliation bill.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices continue to tumble as market looks forward to sub-$0.30c/W modules

Editors' Blog, Features

US Senate passes anti-forced labour act banning imports from China’s Xinjiang, President Joe Biden to sign into law

News

Platte River issues RFP for 250MW of solar PV, encourages battery storage as part of projects

News

Xinyi Solar to enter polysilicon production with launch of new entity and Yunnan-based facility

News

ČEZ Group division Elevion targets European solar growth following Belectric deal

News

Solar PV, wind remain cheapest generation technologies in Australia

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules in 2022: Top suppliers | Performance levels | Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
December 21, 2021
Free Webinar

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

New Year Sale—Get 50% off your first year

PV Tech Premium and Photovoltaics International
Subscribe Now