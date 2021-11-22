Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

First Solar secures 5.4GW module supply deal with Lightsource bp and bp

By Jules Scully
Manufacturing, Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

First Solar secures 5.4GW module supply deal with Lightsource bp and bp

News

Czech utility CEZ to acquire Belectric from RWE

News

SolarPower Europe pushes 45% target, says would add an extra 210GW of solar by 2030

News

Biden’s Build Back Better plan passes House as Senate battle looms

News

Dutch installer Zonneplan launches maiden smart grid system that tracks prices in real time

News

Macquarie to buy majority stake in French solar platform Apex Energies

News

Competitive tenders and razor-thin margins: medium-term expectations for PV in MENA

Featured Articles, Features

JA Solar to build 5GW module facility, 2GW hybrid renewables project in Liaoning

News

Intersect Power secures US$2.6bn financing for 2.2GW of PV, 1.4GWh of energy storage

News

Canadian Solar halts solar cell expansions, ramps up module assembly plans in response to looming overcapacity

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The 163MW Elm Branch project (pictured) in Texas was developed by Lightsource bp and features First Solar’s Series 6 modules. Image: Lightsource bp.

First Solar is to provide PV project developer Lightsource bp and energy major bp with up to 5.4GW of its thin film modules as part of the manufacturer’s largest supply order to date.

Lightsource bp and bp have placed firm orders for approximately 4.4GWdc of modules, with options for an additional 1GW, as the companies plan solar deployments in US states including Arkansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

They will benefit from the evolution of First Solar’s cadmium telluride (CadTel) thin film module technology platform over the span of the multi-year agreement, which will see Lightsource bp procure up to 4.3GWdc of modules for its US utility-scale projects and bp source up to 1.1GWdc to power its plants being developed by Lightsource bp.

Under the agreement, First Solar has firm orders for 1.55GWdc of modules in 2023, 1.3GWdc in 2024 and 1.55GWdc in 2025.

The transaction follows bp earlier this year acquiring 9GW of solar assets across 12 US states that will be developed by Lightsource bp – a joint venture that it owns a 50% stake in – as the energy major looks to have a 50GW renewables portfolio by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

For Lightsource, the module supply deal comes after the developer recently raised its solar deployment target to 25GW by 2025 after securing a US$1.8 billion financing facility.

Kevin Smith, CEO Americas at Lightsource bp, said executing procurement agreements with suppliers such as First Solar will enable the company to deliver on its growth plans and reach that 25GW target, adding: “It also translates into competitively priced electricity for our customers.”

Alongside the module supply, First Solar has signed a memorandum of understanding to explore opportunities to source electricity from Lightsource bp assets in Ohio, where the manufacturer currently has two production plants, as part of efforts to power 100% of its global manufacturing operations with renewable energy by 2028.

A third First Solar manufacturing plant in Ohio, announced in June and due to begin commercial operations in 2023, will take the company’s US manufacturing footprint up to 6GW. The firm’s US manufacturing operations could receive significant policy support through legislation passed by the House of Representatives last week.

In addition to its existing factories in Vietnam and Malaysia, First Solar is planning to boost its overseas manufacturing operations with a 3.3GWdc module assembly facility in India.

After seeing a jump in module demand during Q3, the company is now exploring future capacity manufacturing locations as it bids to reach 16GW of nameplate manufacturing capacity by 2024.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech

1 December 2021
Join this virtual conference on 1-2 December 2021 for expert presentations covering PV Module Technology, Supply & Site Optimisation for Utility-Scale. Delegates can access streamed presentations, session recordings and chat/messaging tools to connect with fellow delegates and speakers. Speakers include leading developers, manufacturers, testing and research institutes, including: NREL, Silicon Ranch, Sonnedix, LONGi Solar, JinkoSolar, PVEL, Risen Energy, Seraphim, STS, Trina Solar , Eternalsun Spire, QEERI and VDE
bp, first solar, lightsource bp, module supply, module supply deals, us solar

Read Next

Biden’s Build Back Better plan passes House as Senate battle looms

November 22, 2021
The US House of Representatives has passed Joe Biden’s Build Back Better act, which now moves to the Senate where negotiations will continue over the legislation that includes clean energy and climate investments totalling US$555 billion.

Intersect Power secures US$2.6bn financing for 2.2GW of PV, 1.4GWh of energy storage

November 19, 2021
Utility-scale renewables developer Intersect Power has secured US$2.6 billion in financing for the construction and operations of a portfolio of solar and energy storage projects in California and Texas.

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

November 17, 2021
Prices for solar modules in the US are expected to normalise following last week’s rejection of a petition surrounding alleged anti-circumvention of anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD).

US Section 201 bifacial exemption reinstated after international trade court decision

November 16, 2021
An exemption for bifacial solar panels from Section 201 tariffs in the US has been reinstated after a decision passed down by the US Court of International Trade (CIT).

Veterans support construction of Texas solar project from Lightsource bp

November 11, 2021
Lightsource bp has started commercial operations at a 163MW solar project in Texas, with military veterans supporting the plant’s construction through an apprenticeship programme.

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

November 10, 2021
The US Department of Commerce has rejected a petition calling for an extension of anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) across Southeast Asia, citing the ongoing anonymity of the petitioners.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Macquarie to buy majority stake in French solar platform Apex Energies

News

Competitive tenders and razor-thin margins: medium-term expectations for PV in MENA

Featured Articles, Features

JA Solar to build 5GW module facility, 2GW hybrid renewables project in Liaoning

News

Canadian Solar halts solar cell expansions, ramps up module assembly plans in response to looming overcapacity

News

Intersect Power secures US$2.6bn financing for 2.2GW of PV, 1.4GWh of energy storage

News

Hanwha buys large stake in REC Silicon, looks to restart US polysilicon production

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Final sale!

Beat the price rise

35% off

View Offer
Valid until 30 November
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes