News

Lightsource bp enters Polish solar market with 757MWp deal

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Lightsource bp enters Polish solar market with 757MWp deal

News

Saudi Arabia solar tariffs jump 43% on higher module costs

News

White House says renewables still pivotal to budget reconciliation despite rumours of ITC changes

News

Energy crises can be a boon for renewables but market intervention risk looms

News

Soltec pens strategic tracker deal with Acciona

News

Meyer Burger CFO to be replaced after 15 months in role

News

Italy grid operator Terna acquires solar O&M provider in US$28m deal

News

Solar wafer, cell price hikes underscore new polysilicon pricing volatility

News

OMERS Infrastructure buys 49% stake in FRV’s Australian renewables business

News

Shell-backed Silicon Ranch acquires carbon offset firm Clearloop

News
Around half of the projects Lightsource bp is bringing forward in Poland are slated to be shovel ready next year. Image: Lightsource bp.

Lightsource bp has announced its entry into Poland’s solar market through a co-development deal that will see the developer proceed with a 757MWp pipeline in the country.

The deal, which Lightsource bp said could represent a total capex value of up to €500 million (US$582.5 million), will see the developer partner on a portfolio Lightsource bp said it had “closely vetted”.

The company said the projects would be developed with an “experienced, local renewable energy firm”, however the identity of the development partner was not revealed.

Around half of the projects are to be shovel ready next year.

Lightsource bp also revealed it planned to sell some power on Poland’s open market and was actively seeking corporations in the country to sign long-term power purchase agreements with, while future rounds of Poland’s renewable energy auctions will also be of interest.

The portfolio consists of nine projects in the regions of Zachodnio-Pomorskie, Lubuskie, Dolnośląskie and Wielkopolskie.

Poland’s solar market has defied all expectations and is considered one of Europe’s brightest jurisdictions for renewables development, driven by the success of the country’s auction scheme, which looks set to “massively outperform”, developers in the country told PV Tech Premium earlier this year. Poland’s operational solar capacity currently exceeds 6GW, Lightsource bp said, against a national target of 7.3GW by 2030.

PV Tech Power covered Poland’s solar market extensively within the cover feature of volume 27, published earlier this summer.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media is hosting the Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe conference next month in Warsaw, Poland. The event will bring together EPCs, developers and financiers and is to be held from 16 – 17 November. More information on the event, including how to attend, can be found here.

europe, finance, investment, lightsource bp, lss cee, poland, utility-scale solar

