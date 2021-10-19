Lightsource bp enters Polish solar market with 757MWp deal

Around half of the projects Lightsource bp is bringing forward in Poland are slated to be shovel ready next year. Image: Lightsource bp.

Lightsource bp has announced its entry into Poland’s solar market through a co-development deal that will see the developer proceed with a 757MWp pipeline in the country.

The deal, which Lightsource bp said could represent a total capex value of up to €500 million (US$582.5 million), will see the developer partner on a portfolio Lightsource bp said it had “closely vetted”.

The company said the projects would be developed with an “experienced, local renewable energy firm”, however the identity of the development partner was not revealed.

Around half of the projects are to be shovel ready next year.

Lightsource bp also revealed it planned to sell some power on Poland’s open market and was actively seeking corporations in the country to sign long-term power purchase agreements with, while future rounds of Poland’s renewable energy auctions will also be of interest.

The portfolio consists of nine projects in the regions of Zachodnio-Pomorskie, Lubuskie, Dolnośląskie and Wielkopolskie.

Poland’s solar market has defied all expectations and is considered one of Europe’s brightest jurisdictions for renewables development, driven by the success of the country’s auction scheme, which looks set to “massively outperform”, developers in the country told PV Tech Premium earlier this year. Poland’s operational solar capacity currently exceeds 6GW, Lightsource bp said, against a national target of 7.3GW by 2030.

