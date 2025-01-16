Subscribe To Premium
Lodestone connects New Zealand’s first solar PV plant to the grid

By George Heynes
Lodestone connects New Zealand’s first solar PV plant to the grid

Aurora: Negative prices, grids and market saturation remain challenges for European renewable power

Octopus Energy acquires agriPV developer OX2 France

US awards kWh Analytics US$500,000 to develop tax credit insurance product

European prosecutor investigates attempted fraud on solar PV plants in Slovenia

SolarEdge, Summit Ridge in US-made inverter supply deal

Floating solar on US reservoirs could add up to 1TW PV capacity

JA Solar subsidiary added to US forced labour prevention list

Savion commissions 111MW Kentucky solar plant on reclaimed coal mine

LONGi aims for ‘back contact 2.0’ in 2025 with comprehensive production upgrade

The Te Herenga o Te Rā plant (above) incorporates agrivoltaics into its design. Image: Lodestone Energy.

New Zealand solar PV developer Lodestone Energy has energised its largest solar power plant to date: the 42MW Te Herenga o Te Rā site in the Bay of Plenty, a large bight on New Zealand’s northern island.

The solar PV plant’s energisation was confirmed on Tuesday (14 January). Construction on the development started in December 2023, following the first generation of Lodestone’s inaugural 33MW solar PV plant, Kohirā in Kaitaia. The site has the potential to generate around 69GWh of renewable energy annually.

The plant incorporates agrivoltaics into its design, a method of optimising the land use on which the modules sit for agricultural practices such as sheep grazing and crop production.

Te Herenga o Te Rā’s design sets the modules widely apart and high above the ground, allowing machinery to operate and grazing or horticultural activities to continue around them.

Lodestone’s Te Herenga o Te Rā development is also unique in the New Zealand market because it is the country’s first solar PV plant to be connected directly to the national grid, which is owned by state-owned company Transpower New Zealand. This grid stretches 11,803km and includes the HVDC Inter-Island link connecting the north and south islands through the Cook Strait.

Lodestone’s other operational solar PV power plants in New Zealand, the aforementioned Kohirā and the 32MW Rangitaiki plant, also situated near the Bay of Plenty, are connected to local distribution networks. The company’s fourth solar PV plant, a 32MW development currently under construction in Whitianga, will connect to the Powerco distribution network.

The Rangitaiki PV plant also incorporates agrivoltaics by featuring raised modules mounted on trackers, allowing sheep to graze beneath them. The modules in question are Trina Solar Vertex bifacial modules mounted on TrinaTracker’s Vanguard 2P tracker systems.

It is also worth noting that the Auckland-based company is currently developing a 220MW agrivoltaics plant on New Zealand’s south island.

New Zealand’s 2024 ‘energy crisis’ grants solar PV an opportunity

Much of the New Zealand grid is dominated by hydroelectric power plants, most of which are situated on the country’s southern island. This reliance on hydroelectricity, however, caused an energy crisis last year, with a dry year significantly reducing the output of these plants. In turn, wholesale electricity prices shot up as the country became ever reliant on oil and gas.

The turbulence last year now presents an opportunity for solar PV, wind, and energy storage to secure a more prominent role in the island nation’s electricity mix, something Sarah Gillies, chief executive of the Electricity Authority, spoke with PV Tech Premium about last year.

Gillies told PV Tech that more investment is needed to support and stabilise New Zealand’s electricity system, with the next 12-24 months set to “continue to be challenging”.

“We need more investment in generation and to harness opportunities from new technologies and demand response to keep the lights on at an affordable price.  Looking ahead, we continue to need a combination of fuels and the supply,” Gillies said.

Echoing these thoughts, Lodestone Energy’s managing director, Gary Holden, highlighted the important role solar PV will have in driving down energy costs in New Zealand and called for additional government policy and support to incentivise further developments.

“Utility-scale solar is the lowest cost form of energy, and the country will need significant volumes of new solar in order to build a more resilient, secure, lower cost energy system,” Holden said.

“As Lodestone continues to lead investment in the country’s renewable electricity generation, it was critically important that policy and market settings encouraged investor capital into the sector and enabled developments to be executed faster.”

The company has lofty ambitions in the New Zealand energy market, eyeing a generation capacity of 800GWh annually by 2038.

Read Next

Octopus Energy #1 Fan in Market Weighton in Yorkshire - Credit Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy acquires agriPV developer OX2 France

January 15, 2025
The acquisition is part of the company’s plan to invest over €1 billion (US$1 billion) in French clean energy by the end of 2025.
SolarEdge-new-inverter-for-community-solar-Image-Jonathan-Tourino-Jacobo

SolarEdge, Summit Ridge in US-made inverter supply deal

January 15, 2025
The inverters will be used for commercial solar installations across the US “estimated to exceed 100MW”, Summit Ridge said.
x-elio-blue-grass-solar-farm-768x576

X-Elio seeks EPBC approval for 720MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia

January 15, 2025
Spanish solar PV developer X-Elio has submitted a 720MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia, to the Federal government for approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
Image: RACV Solar (via X).

Australia: Clean Energy Regulator takes action against RACV Solar for false solar rebate claims

January 15, 2025
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has taken compliance action under the small-scale renewable energy scheme (SRES) against rooftop solar PV retailer RACV Solar and Formbay Trading for allegedly using unaccredited installers.
Flag_of_Ukraine

Ukrainian businesses drove 850MW of new PV capacity in 2024

January 14, 2025
Despite the attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure and the ongoing war with Russia, Vladyslav Sokolovskyi, chairman of the board of the SEAU, said the figures were “positive”.
Grid infrastructure in the US.

80% of energy projects withdraw from ‘inefficient’ US grid queues – Berkeley Lab

January 14, 2025
This could be a sign of a “healthy, competitive marketplace" according to research from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

