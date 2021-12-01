Solar Media
News

LONGi cuts M10 wafer prices by nearly 10%

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

News
Cell production at a LONGi facility. Image: LONGi.

LONGi Solar has dropped its wafer prices by as much as 9.75%, its first such fall in more than a year, as signs continue to mount that industry prices are set to normalise into next year.

In an update to its wafer prices yesterday, LONGi revealed its price for p-type M10 (182mm) wafers was RMB6.2 (US$0.86) per piece, a fall of 9.75% on the RMB6.87/pc charged since 11 October 2021.

The price of its p-type M6 (166mm) wafers also fell, falling by just over 7% to RMB5.32/pc from October’s price of RMB5.73/pc.

Prices for LONGi’s p-type 158.75mm wafers fell by 7.4% to RMB5.12/pc.

LONGi’s price reduction further substantiates indications that M10 wafer prices have fallen sharply of late, as presented in last week’s edition of PV Price Watch, exclusive to PV Tech Premium subscribers.

Just last week LONGi signed a wafer supply deal with Chinese manufacturer DAS Solar to provide 1.2 billion M10 wafers over the course of two years, a deal which LONGi valued at over RMB7 billion (US$1.1 billion) on wafer prices of RMB6.87/pc at the time.

PV ModuleTech

1 December 2021
Join over 500 attendees at this virtual conference on 1-2 December 2021 for expert presentations covering PV Module Technology, Supply & Site Optimisation for Utility-Scale. Delegates can access streamed presentations, session recordings and chat/messaging tools to connect with fellow delegates and speakers. Speakers include leading developers, manufacturers, testing and research institutes, including: NREL, Silicon Ranch, Sonnedix, Heliene, Powertis, LONGi Solar, JinkoSolar, PVEL, Risen Energy, Seraphim, STS, Trina Solar, Eternalsun Spire, QEERI, Fraunhofer, Estuary Capital Partners, VDE, First Solar, Longroad Energy, Powertis and DNV Energy Systems
longi, longi solar, m10, pricing, PV Price Watch, supply chain, wafer prices, wafers

PV Tech Premium

Array Technologies’ STI Norland acquisition to strengthen supply chains and open up international expansion

November 30, 2021
Array Technologies reveals to PV Tech Premium the core motivations behind its US$652m deal to acquire STI Norland, creating what it says is the world’s biggest tracker company, from stronger supply chains to an ability to target more international markets

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 shipments guidance by up to 5.7GW, plots major n-type expansion

November 30, 2021
JinkoSolar has slashed its shipments guidance for the year, reducing its top end guidance by more than 5GW as it blamed ongoing logistics issues and port blockages.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: 182mm wafer prices fall sharply as other costs remain stubbornly high

November 26, 2021
Average market prices for 182mm solar wafers fell by nearly 7% this week, falling to levels not seen in almost two months, however other material and component costs have remained high.

LONGi signs US$1.1bn solar wafer supply deal with DAS Solar

November 24, 2021
Solar manufacturing leader LONGi Solar has signed a two-year wafer supply deal with Chinese PV manufacturer DAS Solar which could be worth up to US$1.1 billion.

Canadian Solar halts solar cell expansions, ramps up module assembly plans in response to looming overcapacity

November 19, 2021
Canadian Solar has warned of solar cell overcapacity next year, slamming the breaks on its own cell manufacturing expansion plans while accelerating on its module assembly roadmap.

Maxeon turns to air, rail freight as shipping ‘logjam’ contributes to Q3 shipments miss

November 19, 2021
Maxeon Solar Technologies is revamping its logistics strategy after a shipping “logjam” attributed to the module maker missing its Q3 shipments guidance.

Array Technologies’ STI Norland acquisition to strengthen supply chains and open up international expansion

Interviews, News

Altus Power, Shell partner for distributed renewable energy solutions

News

Schneider Electric, bp partner on decarbonisation solutions

News

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 shipments guidance by up to 5.7GW, plots major n-type expansion

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Masdar signs Armenia deal, TotalEnergies completes its largest French solar plant

News

PV Price Watch: 182mm wafer prices fall sharply as other costs remain stubbornly high

News

