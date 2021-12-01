LONGi cuts M10 wafer prices by nearly 10%

Cell production at a LONGi facility. Image: LONGi.

LONGi Solar has dropped its wafer prices by as much as 9.75%, its first such fall in more than a year, as signs continue to mount that industry prices are set to normalise into next year.

In an update to its wafer prices yesterday, LONGi revealed its price for p-type M10 (182mm) wafers was RMB6.2 (US$0.86) per piece, a fall of 9.75% on the RMB6.87/pc charged since 11 October 2021.

The price of its p-type M6 (166mm) wafers also fell, falling by just over 7% to RMB5.32/pc from October’s price of RMB5.73/pc.

Prices for LONGi’s p-type 158.75mm wafers fell by 7.4% to RMB5.12/pc.

LONGi’s price reduction further substantiates indications that M10 wafer prices have fallen sharply of late, as presented in last week’s edition of PV Price Watch, exclusive to PV Tech Premium subscribers.

Just last week LONGi signed a wafer supply deal with Chinese manufacturer DAS Solar to provide 1.2 billion M10 wafers over the course of two years, a deal which LONGi valued at over RMB7 billion (US$1.1 billion) on wafer prices of RMB6.87/pc at the time.