LONGi, Jinko and JA Solar launch module standardisation drive

By PV Tech
Companies, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

LONGi, Jinko and JA Solar launch module standardisation drive

Module price pressures expected to ease next year, but only if planned expansions come online

Solar could provide 40% of US power by 2035, but only if installations quadruple this decade

iSun strengthens residential solar position with SunCommon deal

R.Power enters Romanian solar market in 100MW partnership

SMA cuts sales guidance due to supply chain challenges, project pushbacks

UK government eyeing changes to its planning regime for 50MW+ solar sites

Chile’s power auction to support 2GW of renewables and storage projects

Amazon signs first renewable energy purchase agreement in Japan

US-ROUND UP: Canadian Solar signs long term O&M contracts, EDF Renewables invests in solar-plus-storage projects

JinkoSolar’s Tiger Pro modules on display at this year’s SNEC exhibition in China. Image: PV Tech.

Three of the solar industry’s leading manufacturers have launched a standardisation drive aimed at creating a standard for module sizing and mounting hole spacing.

LONGi Solar, JinkoSolar and JA Solar, the three ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) manufacturers to have jointly launched the M10 type, 182mm wafer last year, have reached a consensus on the ideal size of modules and mounting hole spacing in order to “jointly advocate and promote the standardisation of healthy development of [the] PV industry”, the trio said.

The following schematics have been agreed upon as per the consensus.

  • 54-cell modules – 1,722mm x 1,134mm; mounting hole spacing: 1,400mm
  • 72-cell modules – 2,278mm x 1,134mm; mounting hole spacing: 400mm, 1,400mm
  • 78-cell modules – 2,465mm x 1,134mm; mounting hole spacing: 400mm, 1,200mm/1,500mm

In a statement, the three manufacturers said that while the M10 wafer’s 182mm size was agreed upon last year, differences in technical roadmaps, design concepts and installation modes had created modules of varying sizes using the same technology.

“This makes it difficult to standardize component specifications and reduce manufacturing costs. As a result, the upstream and downstream coordination is getting affected in addition to system design and installation issues,” the statement read.

There have been further calls within the sector for greater standardisation of products, especially in relation to racking and mounting, in order to align the industry on approaches to reducing microcracks during both construction and operation of utility-scale PV projects.

188mm wafer, ja solar, jinkosolar, large-format modules, longi solar, m10 wafer, manufacturing

Read Next

Future industrial solar PV technologies: Champion cell announcements versus industrial reality

September 6, 2021
Radovan Kopecek and Joris Libal analyse recent efficiency announcements against the backdrop of new and emerging solar PV technologies, and plot the course for solar’s next steps.

JinkoSolar signs strategic solar-storage agreement with CATL

September 2, 2021
JinkoSolar has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL), among the world’s largest manufacturers of battery storage cells.

Tongwei increases cell prices for second time in a month as poly pricing edges upwards

September 1, 2021
Solar manufacturer Tongwei increased the prices of its cells for the second time in a month on Monday, with polysilicon pricing also edging upwards this week.

LONGi profits increase despite ‘moderate’ capacity utilisation rate adjustments in H1

August 31, 2021
LONGi Solar recorded a 21% leap in net profit in the first half of the year despite what it described as a “moderate” adjustment to capacity utilisation rates in the wake of market demand.

Revenue soars, but JA Solar plans upstream investments as costs surge as well

August 30, 2021
JA Solar has disclosed plans to invest up to RMB5 billion (US$773 million) in upstream silicon rod and wafer projects after witnessing its operating costs soar in the first half.

Tongwei profits nearly treble as polysilicon, 210mm cell expansion plans take shape

August 23, 2021
Tongwei reported a near-trebling of profit in the first half of 2021 as prices rose throughout the solar value chain.

