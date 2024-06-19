Subscribe To Premium
LONGi launches 22.3% efficiency back contact PV module

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
LONGi launches 22.3% efficiency back contact PV module

LONGi's new Hi-MO X6 Artist Ultra Black module with a 22.3% conversion efficiency.
The Hi-MO X6 Artist Ultra Black module generates up to 435W and is aimed at the rooftop solar market. Image: LONGi.

Chinese solar PV module manufacturer LONGi has launched a new black dual-glass back contact module with a 22.3% conversion efficiency.

Presented at Intersolar 2024 in Munich, Germany, the Hi-MO X6 Artist Ultra Black module generates up to 435W and has a 25-year product warranty and a 30-year power warranty. The modules are designed for the residential, commercial and industrial solar markets and are already available for the European market.

LONGi achieved an all-black appearance through a special glass surface structure and a premium cell process done through automated optical inspection (AOI) during manufacturing of the modules.

Moreover, it features the company’s proprietary hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) cells which allow for a gridless and zero busbar (0BB) front for lossless light absorption. The low reflective texture of the HPBC black cell provides deeper light trapping, reducing reflection and a 1.2% light absorption increase.

According to the company, the lack of shading allows for the light absorption to increase by more than 2% compared to tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules with similar power. This results in a lower levelized cost of electricity.

The dual-glass module also has a thicker glass front and Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) film for the module’s encapsulation which provides higher reliability and safety. Improvements in the encapsulant of n-type modules have been one of the challenges the industry has faced in the past few years as explained by solar testing firm PI Berlin (Premium access).

Thicker glass in the front

Other changes from the Chinese manufacturer’s new module is a thicker glass for the front surface which is of 2mm instead of the standard 1.6mm for 54-cell modules. The extra 0.4mm offers a 56% increase bending stress resistance, according to the company.

This allows for the module to withstand wind speeds in excess of 120km/h – the highest level in the Beaufort scale (12) – and heavy snow loads without breaking.

The module also increased its impact resistance against hailstorms – an ever-increasing threat to PV modules globally (Premium access) – and exceeded the IEC standards tests (25 mm hailstones at 23 m/s).

Regarding hailstones, TÜV Rheinland tested the module according to IEC61215-2 with 35 mm hailstones at 110 km/h.

0BB, back contact, dual glass, encapsulant, hail testing, hi-mo x6, hpbc, intersolar 2024, longi, poe encapsulant, product launch, tuv rheinland

