Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

LONGi launches Hi-MO X6 module series for use in ‘damp heat’ environments

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Malaysia launches 2GW large-scale solar tender

News

LONGi launches Hi-MO X6 module series for use in ‘damp heat’ environments

News

Tata Power commissions 200MW solar project in India

News

TÜV Rheinland awards DMEGC Solar laboratory competence accreditation

News

Encavis, LyondellBasell ink PPA for 260MW German PV project

News

TrinaTracker supplies 520MW of solar PV trackers in Brazil

News

European Commission approves €1 billion solar-plus-storage Greek state aid

News

India’s Pahal Solar discusses 1.8GW PV module factory, automation strategy

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

India reimposes ALMM, eliminates exemption for open access and rooftop solar

News

US grants US$4 billion in tax credits, including US$2.7 billion for energy manufacturing and recycling, under 48C scheme

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
LONGi solar panels on a roof in Vietnam.
The Hi-MO X6 Guardian module experienced only 45% of the degradation of TOPCon modules. Image: LONGi

Major Chinese module manufacturer LONGi has launched its Hi-MO X6 series of solar modules, which include the X6 Guardian product, designed for use in hot and humid climates.

The modules are bifacial dual-glass products and use hybrid passivated back contact (HBPC) cells, and LONGi unveiled the products at the China (Jinan) International Solar Energy Utilization Conference, held over the last five days in China. Modules in the X6 series are also designed for use in what the company calls a “wide range” of distributed applications, including rooftop installations, PV carports and winter gardens.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The products are tailored for use in what the company calls “damp heat” environments, where temperatures and humidities are high and can damage solar modules, such as leakage degradation and hydrolysis reactions. They benefit from a number of innovations, including a water-resistant sealant solution to connect components together and what the company calls a “customised electrode paste” to ensure modules are resistant to degradation in humid environments.

LONGi notes that the Hi-MO X6 Guardian, in particular, experienced only 45% of the degradation of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules during testing when exposed to damp heat environments. The company first deployed the modules last year in Japan and noted that the modules boasted a conversion efficiency of 25.5-25.8% and drove an improvement in power generation performance of 6-10% compared to older modules.

The company has also developed a crystalline-perovskite tandem solar cell with a conversion efficiency of 33.9%, the highest on record for this type of cell.

LONGi’s launch of the Hi-MO X6 products marks an investment into modules that can be deployed immediately, rather than those at the early stage of development, and follows a number of new module launches in recent years. In the last 18 months, LONGi has launched both the Hi-MO 6 and Hi-MO 7 series of modules, which boast a conversion efficiency of 22.8% and 22.5%, respectively.

The launch of the Hi-MO X6 modules also aligns with the company’s growing interest in deploying solar products in parts of the world with damp heat environments, such as Southeast Asia. Last September, the company announced plans to supply “advanced modules” to Indonesian solar projects, and while LONGi did not specify which modules would be delivered as part of this agreement, it is notable that the company has now launched a product that would function effectively in the Indonesian climate.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
asia, cells, china, hbpc, Hi-MO 6, hi-mo 7, hi-mo x6, hybrid passivated back contact, longi, modules, products, topcon, tunnel oxide passivated contact

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

China calls for WTO to investigate IRA, alleging ‘discrimination against goods of Chinese origin’

News

India reimposes ALMM, eliminates exemption for open access and rooftop solar

News

Dominion Energy receives approval for 764MW solar projects

News

Nordcell plans 1.2GW module plant in Sweden

News

‘Golf ball-sized’ hailstorms damage Fighting Jays solar project; Array launches hail tracking software

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024