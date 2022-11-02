Subscribe
LONGi launches new Hi-MO 6 HPBC module for distributed generation market

By Sean Rai-Roche
Cell Processing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

LONGi is betting on HPBC cell technology being dominant in the future. Image: LONGi

PV Tech and LONGi are co-hosting a webinar this afternoon following the launch of its new module. LONGi’s head of technology will be going into detail about the benefits of the HPBC cell technology. You can register for that event, for free, here.

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member LONGi has launched a new PV module for the distributed generation (DG) and rooftop market.

Its Hi-MO 6 PV module uses Hybrid Passivated Back Contact (HPBC) cell technology, with LONGi claiming a maximum efficiency of 22.8% in mass production.  

In August, LONGi made a point of lauding the potential of HPBC cells as it branded TOPCon a “transitionary” technology.

HPBC is a new generation of high-efficiency solar cell technology that uses front-side busbar-free design and, according to LONGi, can considerably improve the cell’s light absorption and conversion capabilities by adjusting the cell’s internal structure, resulting in higher output.

“Modules equipped with HPBC cell technology can generate a greater volume of energy under high-temperature and low-irradiation conditions and also have superior power degradation performance,” LONGi said in a statement.

The company said that, in global power generation simulations, its Hi-MO 6 modules demonstrated a significant power generation advantages over PERC products, with “an average power generation increase of up to 10% in typical scenarios”.

The new module employs back contact soldering technology, which uses the one-line soldering structure rather than a traditional Z-shaped structure, to enhance the module’s resistance to cracking, LONGi said.

The Hi-MO 6 includes four series – Explorer, Scientist, Guardian and Artist – all of which are in the standard M10 size (182mm) and are available in 72C, 66C, 60C and 54C types. “The flagship Hi-MO series modules have contributed to upgrading global energy structure,” said LONGi’s vice president Dennis She. “The Hi-MO 6 is another solid step toward promoting energy equity.”

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

2 November 2022
Register now for our webinar on 2nd November, when you will have an in-depth introduction to LONGi’s latest next generation product, designed for distributed generation and rooftop applications, with high efficiency and outstanding aesthetics.

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

9 November 2022
Join us for this webinar on key strategies to mitigate PV supply chain risk. We'll be covering geographic diversification, ESG and quality, emerging PV technologies and exploring the prospects of a European manufacturing boom.
