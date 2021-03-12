Solar Media
News

LONGi planning new 5GW solar cell plant in Yinchuan for 2022

By Mark Osborne
Cell Processing, Manufacturing
Asia & Oceania

LONGi planning new 5GW solar cell plant in Yinchuan for 2022

News

Nextracker settles tracker patent infringement lawsuit

News

Eni forms joint venture to deploy 1GW of renewables in Italy by 2025

News

LF Energy and Sony CSL to ‘reimagine’ power networks with new project

News

Neoen targets 10GW of capacity by 2025

News

Meyer Burger to enter US market with Heterojunction solar panels in 2021

News

RWE makes floating solar debut with 6.1MWp project in the Netherlands

News

Solar module prices increasing in China as short-term hikes expected to extend overseas

Editors' Blog, Features

EPA administrator Michael Regan welcomed by ACORE

News

Masdar to pursue large-scale PV projects in Asia through deal with Petronas

News
Should the project proceed, LONGi Solar would be increasing total cumulative cell capacity to around 35GW in 2022. Image: LONGi Solar

Major ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member LONGi Solar is planning to build a new 5GW high-efficiency monocrystalline solar cell plant in Yinchuan, China.

The SMSL manufacturer already operates a 3GW cell plant in the Yinchuan Economic and Technological Development Zone, while parent company LONGi Green Energy also has a 15GW ingot/wafer production plant in the area.

LONGi said that the new cell plant was expected to be put into production in 2022, although ratification of the plans was pending. The company did not disclose the expected investment costs for the new cell production project.

Should the project proceed, LONGi Solar would increase its total cumulative cell capacity to around 35GW in 2022.

china, longi solar, longii green energy technology, solar cell

LONGi planning new 5GW solar cell plant in Yinchuan for 2022

News

Nextracker settles tracker patent infringement lawsuit

News

Eni forms joint venture to deploy 1GW of renewables in Italy by 2025

News

LF Energy and Sony CSL to ‘reimagine’ power networks with new project

News

Neoen targets 10GW of capacity by 2025

News

Meyer Burger to enter US market with Heterojunction solar panels in 2021

News

