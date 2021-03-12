LONGi planning new 5GW solar cell plant in Yinchuan for 2022

Should the project proceed, LONGi Solar would be increasing total cumulative cell capacity to around 35GW in 2022. Image: LONGi Solar

Major ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member LONGi Solar is planning to build a new 5GW high-efficiency monocrystalline solar cell plant in Yinchuan, China.

The SMSL manufacturer already operates a 3GW cell plant in the Yinchuan Economic and Technological Development Zone, while parent company LONGi Green Energy also has a 15GW ingot/wafer production plant in the area.

LONGi said that the new cell plant was expected to be put into production in 2022, although ratification of the plans was pending. The company did not disclose the expected investment costs for the new cell production project.

Should the project proceed, LONGi Solar would increase its total cumulative cell capacity to around 35GW in 2022.