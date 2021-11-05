Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

LONGi reveals details of shipment seizure, stresses traceability progress

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal
Americas, Central & East Asia

Latest

LONGi reveals details of shipment seizure, stresses traceability progress

News

AES reaffirms 7-9% annual growth rate and upgrades renewables target

News

Soltec reports net loss for Q3, adds to its record backlog

News

SunPower downgrades FY21 guidance as supply chain woes bite commercial, legacy business units

News

NREL: Cost of solar, energy storage in US fell across all segments from 2020 to 2021

News

Tongwei and Trina Solar mark first ramp at 15GW cell, wafer facility

News

COP26: Solar and wind trade bodies unite to push for more ambitious targets

News

Solar jobs in Europe could exceed 1.1m if EC raises renewables target to 45%

News

VIDEO: Short-term PV supply chain cost increases and long-term plans to meet demand

Featured Articles, Features

JinkoSolar to invest US$70m in 100,000MT Tongwei polysilicon plant

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
LONGi Solar said the seized amounted to 1.59% of total US exports last year. Image: LONGi Solar.

LONGi Solar has revealed details of its shipment seizures by US authorities, stating that 40.31MW of solar components were detained at five US ports from 28 October to 3 November.

In a statement released to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, LONGi broadly confirmed media reports but clarified the amount of goods seized by US authorities under the country’s Withhold Release Order (WRO).

On Wednesday (3 November) investment firm ROTH Capital reported that LONGi had been informed by US authorities that shipments currently bound for five US ports would be seized by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in relation to the WRO issued against polysilicon products produced by Hoshine Silicon Industry, amongst others.

LONGi was keen to stress that the seizure amounted to just 1.59% of the company’s export sales to the US in 2020, adding that the company’s sales areas is “globally distributed” and does not have a “major dependence on the US single market”.

“The company will continue to monitor and evaluate the impact of the WRO on the company’s US shipments,” said the statement, adding that at present its shipments to the US market were “preceding as normal”.

LONGi said that since the second half of 2020, it had “established and improved management measures to respond to temporary detention orders (WRO)”, including product traceability, system construction, external agency certification and supplier management.

“The company will actively respond to and cooperate with US Customs to provide corresponding traceability evidence to ensure that the company’s detained products can be lifted from restrictions early,” said the statement.

LONGi is the latest module supplier to have shipments seized following JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar and Trina Solar. All are tied to polysilicon producer Hoshine, which has been accused of employing forced labour practices in the Chinese province of Xinjiang.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
longi solar, us customs and border protection, withhold release order, WRO, xinjiang

Read Next

LONGi Solar the latest module manufacturer targeted by US WRO enforcement, reports suggest

November 3, 2021
LONGi Solar is to become the latest leading PV module manufacturer to have shipments blocked from entering the US, reports have suggested.

Essentia Energia begins operations at Brazil’s ‘second largest’ solar project

October 22, 2021
Essentia Energia has begun operations at its 475MW Sol do Sertao solar power plant in the Brazilian state of Bahia

Solar wafer, cell price hikes underscore new polysilicon pricing volatility

October 18, 2021
Recent solar wafer and cell price increases from both LONGi Solar and Tongwei, which have seen prices rise by between 5.6 – 7.7%, have underscored heightened volatility in the solar supply chain.
PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

October 1, 2021
Liam Stoker reflects on the worsening crisis affecting solar module manufacturing and supply, with five of the industry's largest manufacturers calling for industry-wide collaborative efforts to resolve it.
PV Tech Premium

‘There is a clear market opportunity’: Heliene CEO talks outlook for US solar manufacturing amidst policy overhaul

September 23, 2021
Backed by a new heterojunction module factory in Florida and the expansion of its production plant in Minnesota, solar manufacturer Heliene is looking to take advantage of US policy support to meet increasing demand for American-made PV equipment. Jules Scully discusses the company’s growth plans with CEO Martin Pochtaruk.

PODCAST: The changing shape of US solar explained, Europe’s power markets go haywire

September 20, 2021
The US solar policy landscape is shifting at breakneck speed, with new incentives and trade tariffs promising to alter the shape of the industry for the coming decade. Luckily Andy Colthorpe and Liam Stoker are here to decipher the changes in the September 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi Solar the latest module manufacturer targeted by US WRO enforcement, reports suggest

News

JinkoSolar launches next generation n-type Tiger Neo module range

News

COP26: Solar and wind trade bodies unite to push for more ambitious targets

News

Tongwei and Trina Solar mark first ramp at 15GW cell, wafer facility

News

AES reaffirms 7-9% annual growth rate and upgrades renewables target

News

PV Price Watch: Solar wafer prices fall as poly price reverberations continue

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Our best ever discount

55% off

Offer ends 09/11
View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes