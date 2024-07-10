Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Detentions of forced labour-linked solar imports to US drop in June 2024

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Policy
Americas

Latest

Detentions of forced labour-linked solar imports to US drop in June 2024

News

Enfinity Global secures US$164 million for 250MW solar portfolio in Japan

News

Silicon prices hit new low for 2024, down 43% since start of year

News

US generates most power from solar among G7 countries

News

CEA: AD/CVD could raise US-made PV prices by 15 cents/watt

News

Doral to commission 400MW Mammoth North project in Indiana this summer

News

Queensland launches A$5 Billion ‘CopperString’ to boost renewable energy capacity

News

South Australia signs Renewable Energy Transformation Agreement set to bolster solar

News

US manufacturer Toledo Solar ceases operations

News

Spain passes regulation for floating solar PV plants on public reservoirs

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
US$27 million worth of solar PV products were detained at the US borders in June 2024. Image: Luke Price, Flickr.

Detention of electronics by US customs, which includes solar PV products, has dropped to its lowest since the implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) in 2022.

According to a LinkedIn post by John Foote, partner at law firm Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, solar comprised than 47% of monthly detentions over the last year. However, that percentage dropped to 24% in June 2024.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In total, US$27 million worth of goods was detained last month for the electronics industry (which accounts for solar). This is the lowest figure since the implementation of the UFLPA in June 2022 when US$7 million was detained.

Since June 2022, products coming from Malaysia had the highest value amount detained with more than US$1.5 billion, followed by Vietnam with nearly US$1 billion. Nearly half of the amount came during the current fiscal year – which for the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) runs from October 2023 to September 2024 -, with US$0.51 billion worth of solar products detained from Vietnam, the highest so far this fiscal year.

The chart follows the calendar year, whereas the CBP data fiscal year goes from October to September. Chart: PV Tech.

Despite the relatively low value of detained products in June 2024, thus far over US$1 billion has already been detained during the first half of the year. This is only US$200 million short for the whole of 2023, when US$1.2 billion of value was detained.

Aluminium added to ‘high priority’ for enforcement

US Homeland Security has also updated its UFLPA Strategy list, adding aluminium as a “high priority sector” for enforcement. In the report, it highlighted that the Xinjiang region produces over 15% of China’s aluminium, which represents 9-12% of the world’s supply.

The addition of aluminium to the list is of relevance for the solar industry as China accounts for the majority of aluminium supply (Premium access), which is used for the production of solar module frames.

Aluminium follows polysilicon in the list, which was included from the beginning of the UFLPA in June 2022. Earlier this year, exports of polysilicon to China had fallen to their lowest level since 2011, due to US import laws, including the UFLPA. The same report, from Bernreuter Research, showed that exports of polysilicon from China to Southeast Asia – where the US sources most of its solar supply – had grown by around 700% from 2022-2023.

“Since [the] implementation of the UFLPA’s rebuttable presumption, CBP has examined more than 9,000 shipments, valued at more than $3.4 billion, to ensure that goods made with forced labor do not enter US commerce,” said Robert Silvers, under secretary for Strategy, Policy, and Plans at the US Department of Homeland Security.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
aluminium, customs and border protection, import, malaysia, UFLPA, Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act, vietnam, xinjiang

Read Next

Image: Sungrow

Vietnam allows PPAs between IPP and power consumers

July 8, 2024
The Vietnamese government has announced to allow direct PPA between independent power producers and large electricity consumers.
totalenergies

TotalEnergies installs more than 200MW of distributed solar capacity in Asia-Pacific

July 3, 2024
French energy major TotalEnergies has installed more than 200MW of distributed solar assets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
Solarvest and GreenRock Energy

GreenRock Energy and Solarvest to build 1GW solar projects in Malaysia and Taiwan

June 25, 2024
GreenRock Energy has formed a partnership with Malaysian solar company Solarvest to develop 1GW solar PV projects in Taiwan and Malaysia.
Sembcorp solar project.

Sembcorp completes acquisition of 245MW renewables portfolio in Vietnam

June 20, 2024
Singaporean state-owned energy company Sembcorp has completed the acquisition of 245MW of renewables projects in Vietnam.
LONGi headquarters

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

June 7, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi Green Energy has addressed rumours it is planning to shut down production at its facilities in Southeast Asia in response to US import tariffs coming into force.
Hemlock_polysilicon
Premium

Efforts to bring US polysilicon and wafer supply face an uphill struggle. Here’s why

May 14, 2024
PV Tech Premium explores whether the US will be able to bring solar wafer and polysilicon supply onshore in the current market climate.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US manufacturer Toledo Solar ceases operations

News

Wood Mackenzie: world to add 3.8TWac of new solar capacity by 2033

News

China to raise minimum capital ratio to 30% for solar manufacturing

News

Strengthening US solar manufacturing: the case for including domestically produced wafers in domestic content incentives

Features, Guest Blog

Western Australia pioneers solar-hydrogen microgrid in national first

News

Larsen & Toubro to build 3.5GW solar PV projects in Middle East

News

Upcoming Events

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024