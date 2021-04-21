Solar Media
LONGi sets industry record of 24.53GW of solar module shipments in 2020

By Mark Osborne
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania

LONGi sets industry record of 24.53GW of solar module shipments in 2020

LONGi Solar’s external PV module sales in 2020 were 23.96GW, a year-on-year increase of 223.98%. Image: LONGi Solar

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member LONGi Solar has reported total PV module shipments of 24.53GW in 2020, setting a new industry shipment record and leapfrogging rivals to become the largest PV manufacturer in the world for the first time.

LONGi Solar’s external PV module sales in 2020 were 23.96GW, a year-on-year increase of 223.98%, while shipments to in-house PV projects made up only 570MW of the total module shipments of 24.53GW.

LONGi Solar had external sales of 6.57GW in the first half-half of the year as the company’s external sales topped 17GW in the second half of 2020.

The full-year shipments figures are even more significant when considering LONGi Solar had external sales of 6.57GW in the first half of the year, with external sales topped 17GW in the second half of 2020. LONGi is also the largest dedicated monocrystalline silicon PV module manufacturer.

In contrast, previous leading SMSL manufacturer JinkoSolar achieved PV module shipments of 18.77GW in 2020, up 31.4%, year-on-year, only slightly higher than LONGi Solar’s shipments in just the second half of 2020.

Parent company LONGi Green Energy Technology, the industry’s largest monocrystalline silicon wafer producer, reported 58.15GW of monocrystalline silicon wafer shipments in 2020, which included external sales of 31.84GW, a year-on-year increase of 25.65%. In-house wafer consumption for LONGi Solar totalled 26.31GW in 2020.

