News

LONGi toasts new p-type TOPCon and commercial heterojunction cell efficiency records

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Manufacturing
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

LONGi toasts new p-type TOPCon and commercial heterojunction cell efficiency records

News

GCL-SI to start production at first phase of 60GW module factory in September

News

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

Editors' Blog, Features

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

News

Norwegian investor Magnora increases stake in perovskite specialist Evolar

News

Software firm Clir Renewables raises US$22.4m to target Europe and North America

News

Investment in Australian renewables down as financing for big batteries soars

News

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

News

Confidence grows over double-digit solar industry growth in 2021

News

Daqo IPO plans edge forward as company forecasts 50% leap in sequential revenue

News
Cell production at a LONGi facility. Image: LONGi.

Solar cell efficiency records have continued to fall after LONGi toasted breakthroughs in both high-efficiency p-type solar cells and commercial heterojunction (HJ) cells.

LONGi revealed today that its Cell R&D Center had achieved a new record cell efficiency of a p-type monocrystalline bifacial TOPCon solar cell of 25.02%, the first time a p-type cell had recorded a conversion efficiency in excess of 25%.

The record was validated by the Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH) in Hamelin, Germany, which also confirmed LONGi’s record for its commercial-sized monocrystalline HJ solar cell produced by LONGi’s New Technology R&D Center.

The HJ solar cell reached a conversion efficiency of 25.26% during testing, a performance which LONGi said placed it “at the forefront of HJT-related technology”.

Meanwhile the solar cell and module manufacturer also celebrated sizeable gains in the conversion efficiency of its n-type TOPCon solar cell, which rose from the 25.09% recorded in April to 25.21%. It does, however, fall just short of the 25.25% conversion efficiency recorded by JinkoSolar and revealed yesterday.

“With the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves, our approach is to stay close to the essence of technology by selecting the best technical route, maximizing product performance potential and proactively ushering in the changes needed to achieve the technical transformation,” Li Hua, vice president and head of LONGi’s Cell R&D Center, said.

heterojunction, innovation, longi, n-type, p-type, topcon

