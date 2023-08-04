News

Low Carbon in JV to develop 600MW Alberta PV portfolio

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Low Carbon currently has a pipeline of more than 4GW in development, according to its website. Image: Low Carbon

UK investment and asset management company Low Carbon has announced plans for a 600MW solar PV portfolio in Alberta, Canada, through a new joint venture (JV) with renewable energy developer NU-E Corp.

Low Carbon said that the JV is key to its development plans for the North American market, which is ultimately aiming to deploy 1.2GW of PV, wind and energy storage assets in Canada by the end of the decade.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The 600MW portfolio is made up of existing early, mid and late-stage projects that NU-E Corp is developing, the first of which is expected to be operational in 2024.

Managing director of investments North America at Low Carbon, Ed Shelton, said: “In addition to this being a first-of-a-kind partnership for Low Carbon in North America, the JV with NU-E Corp ensures we are well positioned to act on the new investment incentives for Canadian renewable energy projects. These recent incentives will help provide long-term stability for investment and open up further opportunities for renewables development in Canada that support its net-zero ambitions.”

The Alberta Utilies Commission announced a 6-month moratorium on renewable energy projects this week, as it looks to address land use concerns raised by municipalities. The Canadian Renewable Energy Association called the pause a ‘mistake’ and said that it endangered the progress of the state’s renewable energy market.

Last month Low Carbon secured a £400 million capital commitment from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company to support its solar PV development portfolio in the UK, as reported by our sister site, Current±.

PV ModuleTech Europe

28 November 2023
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2024. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 provides the perfect forum to connect module sellers with module buyers, while having the participation of third-party entities engaged in the testing and inspection of the product and company selling the modules.
alberta, canada, low carbon, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023