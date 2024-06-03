Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
News, Editors' Blog, Features

PV Price Watch: Leading polysilicon producers eyeing new opportunities as low prices persist

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Qcells commissions 50MW California PV project with Meta PPA in place

News

REC Group launches module series using HJT cells with 22.5% conversion efficiency

News

PV Price Watch: Leading polysilicon producers eyeing new opportunities as low prices persist

News, Editors' Blog, Features

JinkoSolar unveils TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell with 33.24% conversion efficiency

News

‘No energy transition without transmission’: tackling the grid connection bottleneck in solar

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

India installs show 10% quarter-on-quarter decline in Q1 2024 with 367MW of rooftop solar

News

Avaada wins 1,050MW of PV in Indian tender

News

Brookfield launches €6.1 billion deal for French IPP Neoen

News

Qcells to use ‘lowest cost, highest efficiency’ Lumet metallisation tech for cell production

News

VINCI subsidiary buys solar and storage developer Helios Nordic Energy for US$73 million

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

The latest data released on 29 May by the Silicon Industry Branch of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association showed that, except for a slight decline in the n-type rod silicon price, polysilicon prices have gradually stabilised over the past two weeks. At the same time, more polysilicon companies have begun to press ahead with their maintenance schedules, while a number of leading producers are exploring new profit-making opportunities in semiconductor-grade silicon.

According to the price monitoring data, after a brief stabilisation last week, n-type rod silicon prices continued to drop slightly this week. The transaction price was RMB40,000-43,000 RMB/ton, averaged at RMB41,800 RMB/ton, down 2.79% month-on-month.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The price of p-type silicon has stabilised. Specifically, the transaction price of p-type dense material was RMB34,000-39,000/ton, averaging RMB37,300/ton, which was flat compared to the previous month. The transaction price of n-type granular silicon was RMB37,000-39,000/ton, averaging RMB37,500/ton, also flat compared to the previous month.

The Silicon Industry Branch said that, impacted by the current super-low prices, an increasing number of companies in production are choosing not to sell their products, and companies that have stopped production are suspending external sales. Harsh market conditions have pushed major manufacturers to accelerate maintenance and control the speed of capacity release.

Source: Silicon Industry Branch

Leading PV silicon companies developing strategic plans for semiconductor silicon, industry executives admit that “the threshold is extremely high”

In addition to capacity release control, at a time when solar-grade silicon prices continue to slump, several polysilicon leaders have shifted their targets to semiconductor-grade silicon, which has a “much higher” threshold.

At the recent 2024 China Polysilicon Industry Development Forum, Duan Debing, vice chairman and secretary-general of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, said that the current domestic polysilicon price had fallen below the level of the industry’s average cash cost, which had brought potential risks and real troubles to the stability of the supply chain, as well as to the operation of polysilicon companies. In this context, increasing investment in semiconductor-grade silicon (also known as electronic-grade silicon) has become the choice of some companies in the industry to spread risks and explore new profit-making opportunities.

Tongwei recently disclosed in its 2023 annual report that in 2023 the company’s electronic-grade polysilicon products for the semiconductor industry received positive feedback from both domestic and international customers. The subject products’ annual capacity can reach 1,000 tons/year.

GCL-Tech is preparing to launch a 5,000-ton new semiconductor-grade polysilicon production line. The planning scheme released by Jiangsu Provincial Department of Natural Resources on May 14 showed that Jiangsu Xinhua Semiconductor Materials Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of GCL-Tech, will build a high-purity silicon line for large-size integrated circuits (5,000 tons/year) and an electronic specialty gas project (1,500 tons/year) in Xuzhou City.

Public information indicates that GCL-Tech announced in 2018 that the company had begun mass production of semiconductor-grade polysilicon.

GCL-Tech aside, Daqo has also formed plans for this sector. At the end of 2021, Daqo invested in building a semiconductor-grade polysilicon project in Inner Mongolia with a total planned capacity of 21,000 tons. On May 7, Daqo announced that the first batch of products from the project had been successfully released and that the first phase of the project (1,000 tons/year) had been put into operation.

According to industry observers, the transition from PV to semiconductor polysilicon production has an extremely high threshold for manufacturers. It is not easy to make a breakthrough.

For example, the purity of solar-grade silicon ranges from 6N-9N (N is a unit of purity, representing 99.9999%), while the purity of semiconductor-grade silicon, in general, needs to reach 11N-13N. China’s semiconductor industry has long relied heavily on imports for high-end semiconductor-grade silicon.

“Production of semiconductor-grade silicon and solar-grade silicon is quite similar, but these two in fact belong to completely different sectors. There are huge differences in their design concepts, equipment/material selection, cleanliness control and operation systems. At the same time, silicon manufacturers also need to respond to the needs of different downstream customers and deal with challenges brought by technological upgrades. From the perspective of current market demands and technical barriers, ‘PV-semiconductor transition’ only fits a quite limited number of silicon manufacturers,” said an executive of a silicon company who declined to be named.

As a result of the considerable technical barriers, the technology and market of semiconductor polysilicon are mainly led by a few international giants represented by Germany, Japan and the United States. Representative companies include Wacker, Hemlock (an American silicon company) and Marubeni.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
10am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
asia, china, china nonferrous metals industry association, China Polysilicon Industry Development Forum, n-type, p-type, polysilicon, PV Price Watch, silicon industry division

Read Next

jinkosolar

JinkoSolar unveils TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell with 33.24% conversion efficiency

June 3, 2024
JinkoSolar has developed a new tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) perovskite tandem cell, with a power conversion efficiency of 33.24%.
asian development bank

India installs show 10% quarter-on-quarter decline in Q1 2024 with 367MW of rooftop solar

May 31, 2024
Mercom India has published its latest research into Indian rooftop solar, finding that India installed 367MW of new capacity in Q1 2024.
LONGi launching hi-MO X6 Max modules. Image: LONGi

LONGi launches modules with ‘standardised’ wafer sizes

May 29, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturer LONGi has launched a new solar module which it said exhibits the benefits of standardised module and wafer sizes in the solar industry.
power 39 cover

PV Tech Power 39 out now: European PV in focus, why modules are getting weaker and the need for more accurate forecasting

May 29, 2024
The challenges facing Europe's solar sector are explored in depth in the latest edition of our quarterly journal, PV Tech Power.
trina solar

Trina Solar to deploy 100MW of new solar capacity in South Korea

May 29, 2024
Trina Solar has signed an agreement with two Korean companies to develop two solar projects with a combined capacity of 100MW.
baywa r.e.

Google signs first solar PPAs in Japan for 60MW of capacity

May 28, 2024
Google has signed virtual power purchase agreements (PPAs) with two Japanese companies to build 60MW of new solar capacity in Japan.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India installs show 10% quarter-on-quarter decline in Q1 2024 with 367MW of rooftop solar

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Qcells to use ‘lowest cost, highest efficiency’ Lumet metallisation tech for cell production

News

‘No energy transition without transmission’: tackling the grid connection bottleneck in solar

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

IRS issues new proposals for IRA renewables tax credits

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
June 4, 2024
London, UK

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
10am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore
© Solar Media Limited 2024