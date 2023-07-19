Madagascar launches two tenders for 210MW solar projects

The deadline for application is 9 August 2023. Image: Unsplash

Madagascar has launched invitations to tender for two solar PV projects with a combined capacity of 210MW.

The larger plant, with a capacity of 200MW, will be located in Ihazolava. The second tender is for the construction of a 10MW project in Mahajanga, a city located on the northwest coast of the country.

According to the tenders issued by Madagascar’s Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons, bidders for the construction of both plants need to submit a preliminary report indicating the nature and capacity of the facilities envisaged and the amount of investment.

Madagascar’s published its new energy policy in 2015 which stated that the country aims to attain 85% of renewable energy in the energy mix by 2030, according to the Solarize Africa Market Report. Recently, Canadian-headquartered mining company NextSource Materials completed work at its solar-hybrid power plant to power its Molo graphite mine in southern Madagascar. The project, developed by Kenyan company CrossBoundary Energy, has a capacity of 2.6MW, and NextSource expects annual production to reach 4GWh.