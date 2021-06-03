Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Masdar expands presence in Uzbekistan with 457MW solar tender win

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Masdar expands presence in Uzbekistan with 457MW solar tender win

News

California lawmakers reject controversial net metering bill

News

New South Wales opens call for 8GW renewable energy zone

News

Lightsource BP secures AU$330 million for second and third Australian solar projects

News

Solar procurement soars in PJM’s latest capacity auction

News

Ørsted to invest US$57 billion to quadruple renewable energy portfolio

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day one

News

Scatec to develop 540MW of solar with battery storage following South African tender success

News

PV to drive renewables spending growth in 2021 but total investment far from net zero path – IEA

News

Maxwell Technologies breaks own HJ solar cell efficiency record

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A solar project from Masdar in Mauritania. Image: Masdar.

Abu Dhabi-based Masdar has won a tender to build a 457MW solar plant in Uzbekistan, taking the developer’s awarded PV capacity through the country’s tenders to almost 1GW.

Uzbekistan’s energy ministry said 54 international companies originally expressed interest in the Sherabad project, with Masdar posting the lowest tariff of US$0.018045/kWh among the five shortlisted candidates. The next lowest bid was 20% higher at US$0.021621/kWh.

Set to be developed in the Surkhandarya region, the project also includes the construction of a 220kV substation and a 52km transmission line.

The Sherabad project is part of a wider programme being implemented with support from the Asian Development Bank to construct solar plants in Uzbekistan with a total capacity of 1GW, as the country aims to reach 5GW of installed solar by 2030. In addition to lowering energy costs, the programme will decrease Uzbekistan’s dependence on fossil fuels and reduce CO2 emissions.

“We are very happy to join the international community of solar power generators,” said energy minister Alisher Sultanov.

The news comes two weeks after Masdar secured the rights to develop two PV plants in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand and Jizzakh regions that will have a combined capacity of 440MW. The company’s lowest bid in that public-private partnership tender was US$0.0179/kWh.

That win builds on the 100MW solar project the developer was awarded in Uzbekistan’s first solar tender in 2019.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
asian development bank, auction, masdar, uzbekistan

Read Next

SUSI Partners raises US$81 million to invest in Southeast Asia renewables

May 26, 2021
Swiss infrastructure fund manager SUSI Partners has raised US$81 million to tap into the fast-growing renewables sector in Southeast Asia.

Masdar awarded two solar projects in Uzbekistan totalling 440MW

May 21, 2021
Abu Dhabi-based Masdar has secured the rights to develop two solar projects in Uzbekistan that will have a combined capacity of 440MW.

Portugal plans auction for 500MW of floating PV this September

May 17, 2021
Portugal will carry out its third solar auction this September, with 500MW of floating PV capacity set to be allocated.

Total Eren lands €87.4 million financing for 100MW solar project in Uzbekistan

May 10, 2021
Tutly Solar, French energy giant Total Eren’s subsidiary in Uzbekistan, has been awarded an €87.4 million US$106.32 million) loan package to develop a utility-scale solar PV system in the country.

PPA market to boost solar deployment in Spain and Portugal alongside auctions

April 14, 2021
While recent solar auctions in Spain and Portugal have made headlines with low prices and high levels of participation, the power purchase agreement market will be key to helping both countries reach their 2030 solar deployment targets, it was suggested during a panel discussion.

Masdar and EDF start construction work on 300MW solar plant in Saudi Arabia

April 12, 2021
A consortium between Abu Dhabi-based Masdar, EDF Renewables and Nesma Holding Company has broken ground on a 300MW PV project in Saudi Arabia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

News

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

News

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

Editors' Blog, Features

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day one

News

Scatec to develop 540MW of solar with battery storage following South African tender success

News

Maxwell Technologies breaks own HJ solar cell efficiency record

News

Upcoming Events

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021