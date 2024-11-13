Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Masdar, KESH to build gigawatt-scale renewable power portfolio in Albania

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Europe

Latest

Will bifacial IBC be the ‘final’ crystalline silicon product?

Features, Interviews

SOLV Energy remains top EPC contractor as US and Indian companies lead

News

Lithuania to block Chinese inverters with cybersecurity legislation

News

AXIAN secures US$89.2 million in finance for Kolda solar-plus-storage plant in Senegal

News

Masdar, KESH to build gigawatt-scale renewable power portfolio in Albania

News

Data centre provider Teraco begins construction at 120MW solar PV plant in South Africa

News

Australia’s New South Wales government releases new planning framework for large-scale solar PV

News

Iberdrola Australia pens PPA with 13 regional councils in New South Wales

News

Australia sees 1.4GW of renewable energy generation committed to in Q3 2024

News

FTC’s Q3 losses meet forecasts amid divestments and share sales

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Masdar and KESH signing ceremony.
KESH CEO Erald Elezi (front row, right), called the project a “pivotal advancement” in Masdar’s renewable power sector. Image: Masdar, via LinkedIn.

The Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and the Albania Power Corporation (KESH) have announced plans to build a “gigawatt-scale” renewable power portfolio in Albania.

The companies signed a joint venture agreement to develop, construct and operate renewable power facilities in the country, and announced the agreement at the COP29 climate conference, currently underway in Azerbaijan. While they did not specify the total capacity of these installations, or how much each renewable power technology would contribute to this capacity, they noted that the project will include solar PV, wind and hybrid solutions, with the “potential integration” of battery energy storage systems (BESS).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“This joint venture with Masdar is a pivotal advancement in Albania’s renewable energy journey, underscoring KESH’s commitment to sustainable development and energy diversification,” said Erald Elezi, CEO of KESH, which was responsible for 58.3% of Albania’s domestic electricity production in 2023.

“Although Albania already benefits from a predominantly green energy mix, this partnership will enhance our energy resilience, improve stability and open avenues for clean energy exports to the region,” added Elezi; as part of the agreement, power generated at the joint venture projects will be both supplied to the Albanian market and exported to neighbouring countries.

The deal is Masdar’s latest involvement in the southern European power space, following its €3.2 billion (US$3.4 billion) acquisition of Greek power company Terna Energy; the deal has been approved by the European Commission, and is waiting on regulatory approval in Poland, where the company is also active.

Terna currently has an operating portfolio of 1.2GW, and plans to expand this to 6GW by 2029, although the vast majority of this consists of wind capacity. The company currently has 1.1GW of wind capacity in operation, compared to just 8.5MW of solar capacity.

Albania, meanwhile, has sought to expand its solar sector in recent years, launching its fifth round of auctions for new PV capacity in January of this year. Bids were placed for 355.9MW of capacity, and the ministry of infrastructure and energy awarded contracts to eight consortia for 300MW of capacity. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Albania’s energy mix remains heavily reliant on hydropower, which accounted for 97.7% of electricity generation in 2022, while solar PV accounted for the remaining 2.3%.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
albania, albania power corporation, cop29, joint venture, kesh, lsscee, masdar, Terna Energy

Read Next

An RWE project in Poland.

Eastern European solar has ‘untapped potential’, says Trinasolar

November 12, 2024
Trinasolar spoke to PV Tech ahead of the Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event about the PV potential in Eastern Europe.
Behind The Scenes Preparations

IRENA urges fresh impetus on renewables in ‘crunch’ COP29 summit

November 11, 2024
Despite record renewables installations in 2023, notably PV, the global energy transition remains “off track” and geographically imbalanced.
Image: Unsplash

World installs 2TW solar PV, must double momentum to meet COP targets

November 11, 2024
The Global Solar Council announced that it will launch the International Solar Finance Group at the COP29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan
A GLP Europe rooftop solar installation.

Concerns about agriPV still remain in Poland, says trade association

November 8, 2024
Roman Karbowy of the Polish Photovoltaics Association spoke exclusively to PV Tech Premium about Poland's solar 'revolution'.
An MLP Group residential solar installation in Poland.
Premium

Could agriPV in Poland follow in the footsteps of residential solar?

November 8, 2024
'This revolution came not from the large-scale PV, but started from the really small scale, up to 1MW installations,' says Roman Karbowy.
R.Power's Dramino solar project.

R.Power issues €122 million in green bonds for solar and storage

November 6, 2024
R.Power has issued green bonds worth (€122 million (US$130.6 million) to support the development of new solar and storage projects in Poland.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Enphase to cut 500 jobs globally, ends manufacturing contract in Mexico

News

New South Wales green lights 320MW solar-plus-storage project in Australia

News

Australia’s New South Wales government releases new planning framework for large-scale solar PV

News

LONGi’s Q1-3 2024 shipments reach 51GW, financial losses continue

News

FTC’s Q3 losses meet forecasts amid divestments and share sales

News

Australia sees 1.4GW of renewable energy generation committed to in Q3 2024

News

Upcoming Events

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.