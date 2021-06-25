Masdar secures deal to develop at least 2GW of solar in Iraq

Image: Masdar.

Abu Dhabi-based renewables company Masdar has signed an agreement to develop solar projects in Iraq with a minimum total capacity of 2GW.

The plants will be built in central and southern Iraq and support the country in its ambition to procure 25% of its energy from renewables, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail said, adding that the deal is an important step in the development of the country’s clean energy investment sector.

Having announced plans to install 10GW of solar by 2030 earlier this year, Iraq has since penned a deal with Total that will see the French oil major develop up to 1GW of PV projects.

For Masdar, the agreement means it is now active in more than 30 countries globally, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco. The company recently secured the rights to develop almost 1GW of solar PV in Uzbekistan and is currently looking to expand its presence in Southeast Asia.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said: “We are proud to support the government of Iraq on this vital stage in its clean energy journey and we will leverage our expertise to deliver a more sustainable future for the nation.”