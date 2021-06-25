Solar Media
News

Masdar secures deal to develop at least 2GW of solar in Iraq

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Canadian Solar gets US$60m from Santander to support project development in EMEA

California PUC approves 11.5GW clean energy procurement but less enthusiastic on rooftop solar

India’s Reliance aims to enable at least 100GW of solar through new renewables push

The US solar WRO: Knowns and unknowns

New-build solar cheaper still, but short-term blip could be felt in H2 2021 – BloombergNEF

FIMER launches two new utility-scale PV inverter platforms

Amazon takes renewables portfolio to 10GW with new solar spending spree

US government to block solar imports linked to polysilicon providers

Michigan utility plans 8GW of solar as part of coal phaseout strategy

Image: Masdar.

Abu Dhabi-based renewables company Masdar has signed an agreement to develop solar projects in Iraq with a minimum total capacity of 2GW.

The plants will be built in central and southern Iraq and support the country in its ambition to procure 25% of its energy from renewables, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail said, adding that the deal is an important step in the development of the country’s clean energy investment sector.

Having announced plans to install 10GW of solar by 2030 earlier this year, Iraq has since penned a deal with Total that will see the French oil major develop up to 1GW of PV projects.

For Masdar, the agreement means it is now active in more than 30 countries globally, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco. The company recently secured the rights to develop almost 1GW of solar PV in Uzbekistan and is currently looking to expand its presence in Southeast Asia.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said: “We are proud to support the government of Iraq on this vital stage in its clean energy journey and we will leverage our expertise to deliver a more sustainable future for the nation.” 

iraq, masdar, solar project developmet, solar pv

