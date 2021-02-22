Solar Media
News

Iraq to award 700MW of solar tenders, first step in 10GW by 2030 plan

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

The initial tranche of 700MW will contribute towards a goal of installing 10GW of solar by 2030. Image: IRENA.

Iraq is planning to develop seven PV plants with a combined capacity of 700MW and reach 10GW of installed solar by 2030, the country’s oil ministry said in a statement.

The largest of the proposed installations will have a capacity of 300MW and be located in Kerbala province, while the others will be deployed across the country.

The statement said the ministry is in consultations with international firms including Total as well as “Norwegian companies” to discuss the construction of the projects.

It was also announced the country is aiming for 20% of its power generation by 2030 to be from solar, in a move to reduce pressure on its hydrocarbon-powered electricity plants.

According to the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREEE), an organisation that advocates for clean energy in Arab countries, Iraq is aiming to have 2.24GW of electricity generation from renewables by 2025.

RCREEE announced in 2019 a collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme to support Iraq’s renewable energy efforts and remove barriers to direct private sector engagement in the country’s solar sector.

According to RCREEE, solar PV “is considered the most suitable solution to guarantee grid security and stability and to overcome energy challenges in Iraq”.

deployment target, energy transition, iraq, Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, ssfasia

Read Next

India poised for ‘landmark year’ for solar after 2020 installs dwindle

February 22, 2021
COVID-19-induced project delays impacted India’s solar power transition last year, but 2021 is still set to be a “landmark year” for the resource, according to new research.

Canadian Solar partners with Macquarie for Japanese PV push

February 17, 2021
Canadian Solar has raised JPY22 billion (US$208 million) for its Japan Green Infrastructure Fund (JGIF), which will develop and accumulate solar projects in the Asian country.

Global Solar Council calls for ‘sense of urgency’ in 2021 to accelerate energy transition

February 12, 2021
The Global Solar Council (GSC) is forecasting for 2021 to be “transformational” for solar power, as the sector builds on momentum from governments’ efforts to drive a green post-pandemic recovery and growing investor confidence in the PV sector.

Solar outstrips natural gas in new US energy capacity

February 9, 2021
Renewables could make up 30% of the US’ energy capacity mix within the next four years, according to new analysis by the non-profit Sun Day Campaign.

Fitch: Taiwan to install 20.4GW of solar and wind by 2030, offsetting coal shutdowns

January 29, 2021
More than 20GW of non-hydro capacity expected to come online in Taiwan by 2030, driven by solar installations and offshore wind.

New York announces 23 large-scale PV projects as part of governor’s clean energy drive

January 14, 2021
New York state will this year contract for 23 large-scale solar farms and one hydroelectric facility with a combined capacity of more than 2.2GW, as Governor Andrew Cuomo outlines efforts to spur on private investment in clean energy and drive job creation.

