TrinaTracker to supply 510MW of solar PV trackers to Uzbek projects

This marks the second project that TrinaTracker has secured in Uzbekistan. Image: TrinaTracker.

Trina Solar’s tracker manufacturing unit TrinaTracker has signed an agreement with Dongfang Electric International to provide 510MW of solar trackers for solar projects in Uzbekistan.

The company will supply its Vanguard 1P solar trackers to the Jizzakh and Samarkand solar PV projects.

This is the second time TrinaTracker provided its trackers to a project in Uzbekistan, as it was the supplier for the first utility-scale project – with a 100MW capacity – in the country which was commissioned in August 2021.

Wang Ai, vice president of DEC International, said: “TrinaTracker has already had a successful experience in Uzbekistan, and their ‘product+service’ lifecycle solution has proven to be good, so we’re confident the construction of the Jizzakh and Samarkand projects in collaboration with TrinaTracker will also be successful.”

Uzbekistan has been increasing its solar activity with several agreements to develop projects in the country, including a 2GW solar and wind portfolio with Masdar earlier this month who reached financial close for a 900MW PV portfolio in the country. Saudi energy provider ACWA Power is among the companies who also secured a development agreement, with 2.6GW of solar and storage projects to be financed by the country’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

However, Uzbekistan, along with neighbouring countries in Central Asia will have to invest “heavily” in transmission infrastructure to be able to support the additional renewable energy capacity it aims to add in the coming years.

TrinaTracker recently spoke to PV Tech about how the tracking sector has entered into a new development cycle and the company’s entrance into an industry market dominated by American and European companies.