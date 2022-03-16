Maxeon lands deal to supply 315MW of modules to Cypress Creek Renewables

Cypress Creek Renewables will use the modules from Maxeon for solar plants in both Texas and Washington state. Image: Cypress Creek Renewables

Solar module supplier Maxeon Solar Technologies has bagged a contract to supply Cypress Creek Renewables with 315MW of its high-efficiency shingled bifacial Performance line solar modules in a multi-year deal.

The modules will be used by Cypress Creek Renewables for multiple solar projects in both Washington and Texas. The independent power producer (IPP) had previously ordered 48MW of the Performance line modules for other projects.

“This deal validates Maxeon’s strong position as a major module supplier into the large and growing US utility-scale market,” said its CEO Jeff Waters. The company has recently taken aim at the US commercial and industrial (C&I) market through a deal with performance assurance company Omnidian.

Sarah Slusser, CEO at Cypress Creek said: “Having a solid module partner at this time with a strong manufacturing presence provides our organisation with the comfort needed to turn our focus to a seamless project execution strategy.”

In August, Maxeon warned of manufacturing disruptions as a result of raw material and component cost increases from its suppliers, which could prevent it from delivering products to customers within required timeframes.

A month earlier, Sweden-based private equity firm EQT struck a deal to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables from investment firms HPS Investment Partners and Temasek. The company has 1.6GW of operating assets and has commercialised 11GW of projects since its inception in 2014.