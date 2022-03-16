Solar Media
News

Maxeon lands deal to supply 315MW of modules to Cypress Creek Renewables

By Sean Rai-Roche
Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Maxeon lands deal to supply 315MW of modules to Cypress Creek Renewables

News

Renewables growth should be top priority for policymakers – RWE CEO

News

FTC Solar on ‘cusp of profitability’ as revenue exceeds expectations, announces acquisition of HX Tracker

News

Bboxx launches flexible products for off-grid communities in Africa

News

Solarpack launches click&go remote self-consumption model for Spanish customers

News

High electricity costs, policy support driving rooftop PV deployment globally

News

Repsol, Telefonica launch new residential, C&I solar JV in Spain

News

The Xinjiang issue, supply chain transparency and answering the question of who makes what in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

How solar is helping tackle South Africa’s power crisis

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Sweden forecast to triple solar generation by 2024

News
Cypress Creek Renewables will use the modules from Maxeon for solar plants in both Texas and Washington state. Image: Cypress Creek Renewables

Solar module supplier Maxeon Solar Technologies has bagged a contract to supply Cypress Creek Renewables with 315MW of its high-efficiency shingled bifacial Performance line solar modules in a multi-year deal.

The modules will be used by Cypress Creek Renewables for multiple solar projects in both Washington and Texas. The independent power producer (IPP) had previously ordered 48MW of the Performance line modules for other projects.

“This deal validates Maxeon’s strong position as a major module supplier into the large and growing US utility-scale market,” said its CEO Jeff Waters. The company has recently taken aim at the US commercial and industrial (C&I) market through a deal with performance assurance company Omnidian.

Sarah Slusser, CEO at Cypress Creek said: “Having a solid module partner at this time with a strong manufacturing presence provides our organisation with the comfort needed to turn our focus to a seamless project execution strategy.”

In August, Maxeon warned of manufacturing disruptions as a result of raw material and component cost increases from its suppliers, which could prevent it from delivering products to customers within required timeframes.

A month earlier, Sweden-based private equity firm EQT struck a deal to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables from investment firms HPS Investment Partners and Temasek. The company has 1.6GW of operating assets and has commercialised 11GW of projects since its inception in 2014.

cypress creek renewables, maxeon, maxeon solar technologies, module supply deals, us

