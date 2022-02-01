Solar Media
News

Maxeon takes aim at US C&I solar market with Omnidian deal

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants

Latest

Maxeon takes aim at US C&I solar market with Omnidian deal

News

India unveils four-fold increase of solar PLI scheme funding to US$2.6 billion

News

Record 31.1GW of corporate clean energy PPAs signed in 2021 amid surge in activity from tech firms

News

Italy awards 975MW of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

News

Con Edison proposes 2023 rate increase to fund 200MW solar PV project, four battery storage systems

News

Which PV manufacturers will really drive n-type industry adoption?

Editors' Blog, Features

NextEnergy Capital raises US$900m for OECD solar PV projects, targets 2.5GW of final capacity

News

Voltalia’s electricity production reaches new high as installed solar capacity jumps 25%

News

Wacker Chemie almost doubles polysilicon sales, massively raising its earnings

News

What’s holding back South Africa’s solar PV sector from realising full market potential?

Editors' Blog, Features
Omnidian has responsibility for the oversight of more than 1.8GW of US solar capacity. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

A new sales initiative from Maxeon Solar Technologies focused on the US commercial and industrial (C&I) solar market will see the company provide its interdigitated back contact (IBC) modules alongside a performance assurance product from Omnidian.

A provider of protection and performance assurance plans for solar systems, Omnidian will bundle one of its plans with commercial systems larger than 250kW sold by Maxeon as part of the tie-up that the pair say will increase bankability for project financing.

Seattle-based Omnidian, which has responsibility for the oversight of more than 1.8GW of US solar capacity, will also facilitate access for Maxeon to its existing US customer base to help expand the solar module manufacturer’s C&I market footprint. 

Omnidian’s plan for Maxeon systems above 250kW will include system protection, preventive maintenance, monitoring and a cash-back performance guarantee on up to 95% of forecasted energy.

That guarantee transfers certain solar energy generation risks away from the solar asset owner, including weather risk, the company said.

The combination of Omnidian’s commercial performance guarantee with Maxeon’s solar panels “will enhance system bankability and improve our customers’ return on investment”, said Jeff Waters, CEO of Maxeon Solar Technologies.

The partnership follows Omnidian raising US$33 million in a Series B funding round in September, with the capital earmarked for supporting the company’s international expansion and growth into new asset classes such as energy storage and electric vehicle charging.

The manufacturer of both Maxeon and SunPower brand solar panels, Singapore-headquartered Maxeon missed its Q3 2021 module shipments guidance largely due to global shipping constraints.

The company’s C&I solar push follows the US commercial solar industry posting a dip in Q3 installation figures compared with Q2, according to research from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and research firm Wood Mackenzie. However, they said that supply chain constraints during the third quarter that caused equipment delays mean 2022 and 2023 are expected to be higher growth years for the commercial segment.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
