Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Maxeon partners with EV charging solution provider Star Charge

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
New Technology, Off-Grid, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Maxeon partners with EV charging solution provider Star Charge

News

Strong demand for European solar PPAs despite price rises

News

Dominion Energy proposes 800MW of solar and storage projects in Virginia

News

Macquarie provides US$100 million of debt financing to renewables developer

News

IPP Alternus launches renewables development unit

News

Schneider Electric extends renewables digital twins into O&M stage

News

Foresight, Shell form joint venture to acquire 370MW renewables project in Australia

News

Meeting the solar PV cybersecurity challenge

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

Corporate solar funding drops due to inflation, high interest rates

News

Daqo signs five-year polysilicon supply deal with solar wafer manufacturer

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Maxeon’s SunPower One is designed to advise homeowners on strategies to reduce their energy consumption. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Solar PV manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies is partnering with electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider Star Charge.  

Both companies will cooperate to integrate Star Charge EV charging products as part of Maxeon’s SunPower One home energy solution, launched earlier this year.

SunPower One aims to give users greater control over their domestic energy consumption by learning about a homeowner’s pattern of electricity consumption and then suggesting strategies to reduce energy bills.

With this new partnership, Maxeon continues to diversify its home energy strategy after partnering with AlphaESS to sell its portfolio of home energy storage products earlier this year.

Toni Cheng, CEO of Star Charge Europe, said: “We are confident this partnership will help to facilitate the uptake of electric vehicles in parallel with solar panels and have an overall positive impact on the world.”

The EV charging products are expected to be available and integrated in the SunPower One home energy solution in the first quarter of 2023 in selected European markets, with a rollout to other markets during the remainder of 2023.

Maxeon parted ways with its CEO Jeff Waters, after four years in the role, in September.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
electric vehicles, home energy solution, maxeon, maxeon solar technologies, star charge

Read Next

Maxeon closes French solar module manufacturing plant

October 7, 2022
Maxeon Solar Technologies has shut down a PV module manufacturing plant in France, citing a challenging price environment.
PV Tech Premium

Maxeon’s interim CEO talks capacity expansions, smart home solutions and the company’s search for a new head

October 4, 2022
Maxeon’s interim CEO talks to PV Tech about capacity expansions, smart home solutions and the company’s search for a new CEO.
PV Tech Premium

The rise of solar-plus

September 19, 2022
The proliferation of solar requires PV projects to adapt to their grid surroundings, which increasingly entails connecting alongside adjacent technologies, be it energy storage, other renewables or green hydrogen. Amid the growing threat of curtailment, Jules Scully looks at the rise of the ‘solar-plus’ market and the financial models underpinning it.

Maxeon Solar Technologies parts ways with CEO as it eyes ‘next phase of growth’

September 9, 2022
Maxeon Solar Technologies CEO Jeff Waters is stepping down from the role after four years, with the company on the search for a new head.

Maxeon ships 520MW of modules in Q2 as distributed generation unit boosts performance

August 22, 2022
Maxeon Solar Technologies exceeded both its volume and revenue guidance in Q2 2022 thanks to the strong performance of its distributed generation (DG) business in the EU and its utility-scale projects in the US.

TCL Zhonghuan invests US$200 million in Maxeon as it eyes overseas expansion

August 19, 2022
TCL Zhonghuan has announced a US$200 million investment into Maxeon Solar Technologies that will allow the company to access Maxeon’s IBC solar cell platform, while using Maxeon's position as a global player to set up shop in international markets.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Global polysilicon capacities to reach 536GW by year-end 2023 – CEA

News

Daqo signs five-year polysilicon supply deal with solar wafer manufacturer

News

Meeting the solar PV cybersecurity challenge

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

Schneider Electric extends renewables digital twins into O&M stage

News

Demand for Europe-made PV production systems up 62% as European demand surpasses Asia

News

Upcoming Events

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)
© Solar Media Limited 2022