Maxeon partners with EV charging solution provider Star Charge

Maxeon’s SunPower One is designed to advise homeowners on strategies to reduce their energy consumption. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Solar PV manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies is partnering with electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider Star Charge.

Both companies will cooperate to integrate Star Charge EV charging products as part of Maxeon’s SunPower One home energy solution, launched earlier this year.

SunPower One aims to give users greater control over their domestic energy consumption by learning about a homeowner’s pattern of electricity consumption and then suggesting strategies to reduce energy bills.

With this new partnership, Maxeon continues to diversify its home energy strategy after partnering with AlphaESS to sell its portfolio of home energy storage products earlier this year.

Toni Cheng, CEO of Star Charge Europe, said: “We are confident this partnership will help to facilitate the uptake of electric vehicles in parallel with solar panels and have an overall positive impact on the world.”

The EV charging products are expected to be available and integrated in the SunPower One home energy solution in the first quarter of 2023 in selected European markets, with a rollout to other markets during the remainder of 2023.

Maxeon parted ways with its CEO Jeff Waters, after four years in the role, in September.