Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Editors' Blog

The PV review, Q3 2024: SunPower collapses, Maxeon struggles and US tariffs tighten

By Ben Willis
Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Americas, Africa & Middle East, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Module price drop and supply chain vulnerabilities: sun.store on the European solar market

Features, Interviews

The PV review, Q3 2024: SunPower collapses, Maxeon struggles and US tariffs tighten

Features, Editors' Blog

Modules, R&D and globalisation complexities: Tongwei Solar on challenges in 2024 and potential in 2025

Features, Interviews

The PV review, Q2 2024: US legislation drives growth, Europe distances from China and industry leaders struggle

Features, Editors' Blog

Carbon footprint traceability, manufacturing downturn and use of AI in modules: GCL SI on challenges in 2024 and potential in 2025

Features, Interviews

The PV Review, Q1 2024: Europe in crisis, First Solar on the march, the ‘downturn’ strikes

Features, Editors' Blog

EDP bags €700 million for 1.9GW southern Europe renewables portfolio

News

The coal-to-clean transition is closer than many realise

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Germany revises down price ceilings for PV auctions in 2025

News

The world’s highest-altitude solar-plus-storage project secures grid connection

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
SunPower’s decline dominated the third quarter of 2024, culminating in the company’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Image: SunPower.

In the final days of 2024, PV Tech is looking back at the stories that dominated the headlines in each quarter of the year. In Q3, the downfall of the emblematic US PV brand SunPower featured heavily, as did the ongoing travails of Maxeon, the module producer that spun out of SunPower in 2021.

Moves by the US to impose trade tariffs on PV equipment imports provided a steady background noise while the first murmurings over the possible impacts of the second Donald Trump presidency on the PV industry were voiced. China’s PV manufacturers continued to struggle amidst difficult global market conditions. Meanwhile, UK firm Oxford PV announced its first shipment of perovskite-silicon tandem PV modules, potentially firing the starting gun on the race to market for this promising new technology.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

SunPower’s demise

The steady decline of the distinguished US PV brand SunPower entered what looked to be a terminal phase when the company ceased various of its operations. Following a sustained period of difficulties that had seen the company shed workers and struggle to pay creditors, in mid-July a letter from SunPower to its investors obtained by Roth Capital revealed SunPower was halting new lease and PPA sales and putting the brakes on project installations.

The company’s share price plunged 40% to US$1.51 on the back of the revelation, and unsurprisingly, just a few weeks later, news broke that SunPower was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a statement on the filing, SunPower’s executive chairman, Tom Werner, said the company had entered into an agreement to sell parts of its business to Complete Solaria and was seeking buyers for other elements, after which it would seek an “orderly winddown”.

Maxeon’s struggles

Maxeon, the module producer that spun out of SunPower in 2020, faced a similarly turbulent quarter, with July bringing news that the company was facing a class action lawsuit from disgruntled investors. The root cause of their unhappiness was Maxeon’s Q1 financial results, whose delayed publication earned Maxeon a non-compliance slap on the wrist from Nasdaq stock exchange in May. The lawsuit alleged the results, which revealed nearly US$15 million in losses and a 40% year-on-year fall in revenue, caused damage to investors who bought shares in the company between November 2023 and the end of May 2024.

Maxeon reported further losses and falling module shipments in early September, blaming the dip in sales on a decision by the US Customs and Border Protection to detain modules imported to the US from the company’s factories in Mexico to assess its compliance with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

The company’s difficulties deepened a few weeks later when Nasdaq said it was moving to delist Maxeon from its top-tier global select market after the company’s securities failed to reach a closing bid price above US$0.10 for ten consecutive days. Maxeon immediately challenged the delisting threat with a reverse stock split aimed at raising the share price above the US$1 per share minimum threshold set by Nasdaq. But the company’s difficulties have persisted for the remainder of the year, as we will explore in our Q4 review.

US trade tariffs

meyer burger
Meyer Burger shelved a planned cell production facility in the US, before its CEO stepped down and launched an attack against the dominance of Chinese manufacturing in the PV industry. Image: Meyer Burger

The third quarter saw a spate of developments in the US, which has been steadily tightening the screw on PV equipment imports from particularly Chinese producers into the country.

In August, a group of US senators put forward proposals seeking to bar Chinese PV manufacturers from benefiting from tax credits available under the country’s Inflation Reduction Act stimulus programme. The “American Tax Dollars for American Solar Manufacturing Act” was introduced by a bipartisan group of senators and proposed amending the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, “to prohibit allowance of the advanced manufacturing production credit for components produced by foreign entities of concern”.

In September, the Office of the United States Trade Representative finalised proposals under Section 301 of the trade act to increase import tariffs on PV wafers and polysilicon from 25% to 50%. The USTR said the tariffs would bolster domestic manufacturers in the US, enabling local producers to compete with Chinese producers, which trade representative Katherine Tai said had been unfairly assisted by the “harmful policies and practices” of the Chinese government.

Underlining the difficulties faced by US-based manufacturers, on 27 August module producer Meyer Burger announced that it was putting on hold plans for a new 2GW cell manufacturing facility in Colorado. The company said the project had become financially unviable and that it would instead concentrate on ramping up another facility in Arizona.

A few weeks later, the company’s long-serving CEO, Gunther Erfurt, announced he was leaving the role as part of a “strategic realignment” of the company. In a parting statement, Erfurt criticised what he said was a lack of action by policymakers in resisting the unfair commercial advantages enjoyed by Chinese producers over companies such as Meyer Burger.

Further clouds appeared on the horizon in late July, when Mark Widmar, the CEO of leading US producer First Solar said the prospect of a change of administration following the US presidential election was creating uncertainty in the sector. The US PV industry has been enjoying a boom period since the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act under outgoing president Joe Biden. Without mentioning the presidential hopeful Donald Trump specifically, Widmar said “uncertainty” was creating a chilling effect on the availability of investment, with First Solar’s financing parties awaiting greater clarity on the policy picture before making investment decisions.

Difficulties for China’s PV manufacturers

But despite the woes of Meyer Burger and others, not everything was plain sailing for Chinese companies either.

In late 2023, PV Tech’s analyst colleague Finlay Colville was the first to call the likelihood of a PV major industry downturn in 2024 as a consequence of extreme competition, price cutting and overproduction by Chinese PV producers. These market conditions have indeed materialised in 2024, and on 10 September Colville penned another piece for the site predicting the downturn would continue “well into 2026”, with the industry facing a “humbling” year in 2025 as the difficult trading conditions persist. Drawing on his analysis of the first major downturn a little over a decade ago, Colville said things would probably get worse before they get better as companies look to preserve cash and cut costs.

New tech on the road to commercialisation

Oxford PV announced its first shipment of tandem perovskite PV modules in September. Image: Fraunhofer ISE.

On a more positive note, UK firm Oxford PV announced in early September that it had made its first shipment of tandem silicon-perovskite PV modules. With the perovskite-based PV technologies having seemingly been on the cusp of commercialisation for some years now, this is a potentially significant moment for the industry. Whether this first known commercial deployment of perovskite technology will open the floodgates remains to be seen, but it is undoubtedly a major milestone for a next-generation technology that some say could rival the dominance of crystalline silicon PV.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
2024 review, c-si manufacturing, china, first solar, maxeon, meyer burger, oxford pv, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, sunpower

Read Next

sun.store-team

Module price drop and supply chain vulnerabilities: sun.store on the European solar market

December 27, 2024
As the year comes to an end, PV Tech speaks to sun.store's Agata Krawiec-Rokita about the company’s 2024 performance and 2025 prospects.
Tongwei Solar's general manager of PV business, Qiu Xin.

Modules, R&D and globalisation complexities: Tongwei Solar on challenges in 2024 and potential in 2025

December 24, 2024
As the year comes to an end, PV Tech speaks to Tongwei Solar's Qiu Xin about the company’s performance in 2024, and its plans for 2025.
White House Biden 2021 -- US Government

The PV review, Q2 2024: US legislation drives growth, Europe distances from China and industry leaders struggle

December 24, 2024
PV Tech looks back at Q2 2024, where a number of critical pieces of US legislation had an impact on the country’s solar sector.
GCL-SI-Zhang-Kun

Carbon footprint traceability, manufacturing downturn and use of AI in modules: GCL SI on challenges in 2024 and potential in 2025

December 23, 2024
As the year comes to an end, PV Tech speaks to GCL SI's Zhang Kun about the company’s highlights in 2024, and its plans for 2025.
European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness speaking at the European Parliament about the state of the solar manufacturing industry in Europe

The PV Review, Q1 2024: Europe in crisis, First Solar on the march, the ‘downturn’ strikes

December 23, 2024
In the final days of 2024, PV Tech is looking back at the stories that dominated the headlines in each quarter of the year.
EDP Renewables' Castrum 13 project in Montalto di Castro.

EDP bags €700 million for 1.9GW southern Europe renewables portfolio

December 20, 2024
EDP has secured €700 million in loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support the development of over 1.9GW of renewable energy capacity

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EDP bags €700 million for 1.9GW southern Europe renewables portfolio

News

Modules, R&D and globalisation complexities: Tongwei Solar on challenges in 2024 and potential in 2025

Features, Interviews

The PV review, Q2 2024: US legislation drives growth, Europe distances from China and industry leaders struggle

Features, Editors' Blog

The PV review, Q3 2024: SunPower collapses, Maxeon struggles and US tariffs tighten

Features, Editors' Blog

The PV Review, Q1 2024: Europe in crisis, First Solar on the march, the ‘downturn’ strikes

Features, Editors' Blog

Carbon footprint traceability, manufacturing downturn and use of AI in modules: GCL SI on challenges in 2024 and potential in 2025

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.