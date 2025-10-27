Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Meta, Engie ink 600MW solar PV PPA in Texas

By Shreeyashi Ojha
October 27, 2025
Companies, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Shanghai Electric to build 342MW solar PV in Romania

News

Meta, Engie ink 600MW solar PV PPA in Texas

News

Waaree lands 692MW solar module deals across India and the US

News

Daqo polysilicon sales jump, company claims ‘healthy’ inventory level in Q3 2025

News

Solar corporate funding sees uptick in Q3 2025 with US$6.5 billion

News

Premier Energies strengthens solar portfolio with KSolare, Transcon buy

News

Swift Solar deploys perovskite modules at DoD cyber exercise in Virginia

News

BNRG Leeson advances 440MWdc solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

News

From energy yield to real-time performance: a new metric for PV project success

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Nextracker forms JV in Saudi Arabia, raises FY guidance

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The deal includes Engie’s 600MW Swenson Ranch Solar project in Stonewall County, southeast of Lubbock, Texas – the largest asset in its portfolio. Image: Engie.

Utility giant Engie has signed additional power purchase agreements (PPAs) with data and software company Meta, expanding their partnership to more than 1.3GW across four solar projects in Texas. 

The deal includes Engie’s 600MW Swenson Ranch Solar project in Stonewall County, southeast of Lubbock, Texas – the largest asset in its portfolio. Scheduled to begin operations in 2027, Meta will purchase 100% of the project’s output to power its US data centre operations. The US$900 million Swenson project will create over 350 skilled jobs during its construction phase. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

“We are thrilled to bring an additional 600MW of solar energy to the grid and expand our partnership with Engie to 1.3GW. Our collaboration with Engie enables us to continue matching 100% of our electricity use with clean and renewable energy to support our data centre operations,” said Urvi Parekh, head of global energy at Meta. 

Based in Houston, Engie North America operates 11GW of renewable capacity with additional solar, wind, and battery storage projects under construction across the region.  

Engie recently signed a 15-year renewable energy PPA with tech giant Apple in Italy. Under the deal, Engie will develop several wind farms and two agrivoltaic (agriPV) plants totalling 173MW, including 88MW of agriPV capacity. All projects have received authorisation and will be in southern Italy, where most of the country’s utility-scale solar is concentrated.  

The portfolio is expected to become operational between 2026 and 2027. Once online, Apple will offtake 80% of the energy generated, with the remaining 20% supplied to the grid. 

Earlier this month, Engie and the UAE’s Masdar were selected to jointly develop the 1.5GW Khazna PV project near Al Khazna, Abu Dhabi. The Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) signed a PPA with the partners, under which they will design, finance, build, and operate the plant. EWEC will pay only for the net electricity supplied. 

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
engie, meta, power purchase agreements, pv power plants, solar pv, texas, us

Read Next

Econergy PV plant in Romania

Shanghai Electric to build 342MW solar PV in Romania

October 27, 2025
Chinese engineering firm Shanghai Electric has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with independent power producer (IPP) Econergy to build a 342MW solar PV plant in Romania.
While the financial details of the orders were not disclosed, all four one-time supply contracts are scheduled for delivery in the next two years. Image: Waaree Energies.

Waaree lands 692MW solar module deals across India and the US

October 27, 2025
Waaree Energies has secured four solar module supply contracts totalling 692MW – three for projects in India and one in the US through its subsidiary.
Premier invested INR5 billion (US$56.96 million) in acquiring Transcon and INR1.7 billion (US$19.38 million), alongside Syrma SGS Technology, in KSolare. Image: Premier Energies.

Premier Energies strengthens solar portfolio with KSolare, Transcon buy

October 27, 2025
Premier Energies has acquired a 51% stake each in transformer maker Transcon and inverter producer KSolare Energy. 
The solar industry is watching to see if the emerging generation of perovskite-based PV. Credit: Fraunhofer ISE.

Swift Solar deploys perovskite modules at DoD cyber exercise in Virginia

October 27, 2025
US solar technology company Swift Solar has deployed perovskite solar technology as part of a Department of Defence cyber warfare exercise in the state of Virginia.
Image: BNRG Leeson.

BNRG Leeson advances 440MWdc solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

October 27, 2025
Australian solar developer, BNRG Leeson, has submitted plans for a 440MW solar PV facility in Victoria's Campaspe Shire to Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
masdar groundbreaking oct 25

Masdar breaks ground on ‘world’s largest’ 5.2GW/19GWh solar-plus-storage project

October 24, 2025
The Emirati state-owned renewables developer Masdar has begun construction on a giant solar-plus-storage project in Abu Dhabi.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nextracker forms JV in Saudi Arabia, raises FY guidance

News

BNRG Leeson advances 440MWdc solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

News

Shanghai Electric to build 342MW solar PV in Romania

News

From energy yield to real-time performance: a new metric for PV project success

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Masdar breaks ground on ‘world’s largest’ 5.2GW/19GWh solar-plus-storage project

News

Meta, Engie ink 600MW solar PV PPA in Texas

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

PV CellTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
March 10, 2026
Frankfurt, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal