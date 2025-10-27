Meta, Engie ink 600MW solar PV PPA in Texas

Utility giant Engie has signed additional power purchase agreements (PPAs) with data and software company Meta, expanding their partnership to more than 1.3GW across four solar projects in Texas.
The deal includes Engie’s 600MW Swenson Ranch Solar project in Stonewall County, southeast of Lubbock, Texas – the largest asset in its portfolio. Scheduled to begin operations in 2027, Meta will purchase 100% of the project’s output to power its US data centre operations. The US$900 million Swenson project will create over 350 skilled jobs during its construction phase.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
“We are thrilled to bring an additional 600MW of solar energy to the grid and expand our partnership with Engie to 1.3GW. Our collaboration with Engie enables us to continue matching 100% of our electricity use with clean and renewable energy to support our data centre operations,” said Urvi Parekh, head of global energy at Meta.
Based in Houston, Engie North America operates 11GW of renewable capacity with additional solar, wind, and battery storage projects under construction across the region.
Engie recently signed a 15-year renewable energy PPA with tech giant Apple in Italy. Under the deal, Engie will develop several wind farms and two agrivoltaic (agriPV) plants totalling 173MW, including 88MW of agriPV capacity. All projects have received authorisation and will be in southern Italy, where most of the country’s utility-scale solar is concentrated.
The portfolio is expected to become operational between 2026 and 2027. Once online, Apple will offtake 80% of the energy generated, with the remaining 20% supplied to the grid.
Earlier this month, Engie and the UAE’s Masdar were selected to jointly develop the 1.5GW Khazna PV project near Al Khazna, Abu Dhabi. The Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) signed a PPA with the partners, under which they will design, finance, build, and operate the plant. EWEC will pay only for the net electricity supplied.