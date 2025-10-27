Meta, Engie ink 600MW solar PV PPA in Texas

“We are thrilled to bring an additional 600MW of solar energy to the grid and expand our partnership with Engie to 1.3GW. Our collaboration with Engie enables us to continue matching 100% of our electricity use with clean and renewable energy to support our data centre operations,” said Urvi Parekh, head of global energy at Meta.

Based in Houston, Engie North America operates 11GW of renewable capacity with additional solar, wind, and battery storage projects under construction across the region.

Engie recently signed a 15-year renewable energy PPA with tech giant Apple in Italy. Under the deal, Engie will develop several wind farms and two agrivoltaic (agriPV) plants totalling 173MW, including 88MW of agriPV capacity. All projects have received authorisation and will be in southern Italy, where most of the country’s utility-scale solar is concentrated.

The portfolio is expected to become operational between 2026 and 2027. Once online, Apple will offtake 80% of the energy generated, with the remaining 20% supplied to the grid.

Earlier this month, Engie and the UAE’s Masdar were selected to jointly develop the 1.5GW Khazna PV project near Al Khazna, Abu Dhabi. The Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) signed a PPA with the partners, under which they will design, finance, build, and operate the plant. EWEC will pay only for the net electricity supplied.