Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Mexican government called on to reboot energy transition

By Edith Hancock
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Sunnova’s sales slump in Q4 but revenue up 22% in 2020

News

Mexican government called on to reboot energy transition

News

Grid-enhancing tech could unlock connection queues, doubling renewable capacity – study

News

Soltec posts 2020 loss due to project delays but pipeline hits new high

News

European Solar Initiative launched to drive continent’s PV manufacturing expansion

News

US ROUND-UP: National Grid Renewables breaks ground in Illinois, California mulls solar planning legislation

News

Enphase Energy unveils US$1bn note offer

News

Iberdrola to double renewable spend to US$182 billion under 2030 strategy

News

Over 400MW awarded in French auction as prices jump 4.7%

News

Maxeon Solar gets new CFO soon after IPO

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Image: The White House/Wikimedia Commons

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and Global Solar Council (GSC) have called on Mexican lawmakers to prevent changes to the country’s Electricity Act, Ley de la Industria Electrica (LIE), which pose what they call “an unequivocal threat” to private investment in clean energy.

The groups issued a joint statement this week, responding to controversial reforms that Mexico’s lower house of Congress approved on Wednesday (24 February). Currently, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has to buy renewable energy through auctions, but if the reforms are passed through the upper house, this would no longer be required.

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pledged to change power dispatch rules last August, as part of an ongoing spat with privately-owned clean energy companies. In a memo issued to energy regulators, Obrador said the previous political regime’s energy reforms helped prop up “private businesses and corrupt politicians” and had provided “legal grounds for pillage”. It also claimed that state-owned operators in the country, such as the CFE, have been left in ruins as a result of the changes.

The renewables trade bodies said the change in policy “relegates renewable energy supply in Mexico” and would undo years of work on transitioning to clean energy resources. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)’s Coalition for Action has also signed the joint statement.

“Giving priority dispatch to state-owned utility CFE’s plants…undermines the principle of fair competition and puts Mexico’s climate commitments and investment environment at risk,” it said.

The statement asks Mexico’s lawmakers to reject the proposed adjustments to the LIE, highlighting the “damage already done” to the investment opportunities in the country’s renewables market. It also claims that passing the amendments could cost 17,000 jobs across the wind and solar sector, and create a “harmful ripple effect” across industrial and commercial industries already investing in clean energy.

Gianni Chianetta, chief executive of GSC, said that wind and solar “bring significant benefits to the environment and global climate commitments” and notes that costs have become highly competitive with fossil fuels in recent years.

“The global solar industry calls on the Government of Mexico to urgently adopt policies that favour the transition to clean energy sources,” she said, “which would benefit its citizens, its economy, solar businesses operating in the country and the world’s climate.”

Mexico’s current regime stepped up attempts to block renewables companies last year when the power market operator CENACE suspended commissioning and testing of built projects, citing stability issues. The renewables sector promised legal action, and a Mexican judge later granted the sector reprieve in May. A handful of Canadian solar companies went on to send a letter to their own government officials expressing their concern over project delays in the country. Developer Neon claimed at the time the delays could cost the company millions of dollars per month.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
andrés manuel lópez obrador, auctions and tenders, cfe, global solar council, irena, latin america, mexico, solar investment

Read Next

Global Solar Council calls for ‘sense of urgency’ in 2021 to accelerate energy transition

February 12, 2021
The Global Solar Council (GSC) is forecasting for 2021 to be “transformational” for solar power, as the sector builds on momentum from governments’ efforts to drive a green post-pandemic recovery and growing investor confidence in the PV sector.

‘Huge potential’ for floating PV in Portugal’s next solar auction

February 9, 2021
There exists a significant opportunity for developers to capitalise on Portugal’s upcoming solar auction to deploy floating PV on the country’s reservoirs, according to panellists speaking at the Solar Finance and Investment Europe online event.

Plans announced for 1GW solar park in Brazilian state of Piauí

February 8, 2021
Brazilian company JKL Energy is planning to develop a 1GW solar PV project in the state of Piauí, the local government has announced.

Indian auction for 6.4GW of solar bucks trend of falling tariffs

February 4, 2021
Adani Green Energy has secured 3GW of PV capacity in a 6.4GW solar auction in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh that saw higher tariffs than other recent tenders in the country.

Spain’s auction ‘a step in the right direction’ as industry calls for more energy storage support

January 29, 2021
The results of Spain’s auction this week for 3GW of renewables capacity have been widely welcomed by the country’s solar sector, but calls have been made to tweak future auctions to support smaller-scale projects as well as encourage the participation of bids with energy storage.

Solar wins big in Spain’s renewables auction with more than 2GW awarded

January 27, 2021
Solar PV bidders secured two-thirds of allocated capacity in the first of Spain’s new renewable energy auctions, which was held yesterday (26 January) and was more than three times oversubscribed.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sunnova’s sales slump in Q4 but revenue up 22% in 2020

News

Mexican government called on to reboot energy transition

News

Grid-enhancing tech could unlock connection queues, doubling renewable capacity – study

News

Soltec posts 2020 loss due to project delays but pipeline hits new high

News

European Solar Initiative launched to drive continent’s PV manufacturing expansion

News

US ROUND-UP: National Grid Renewables breaks ground in Illinois, California mulls solar planning legislation

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding 190 GW supply in 2021: Which PV technologies & companies will emerge as market leaders?

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 25, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021