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Mexico targets 12GW of new solar PV additions by 2030

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Americas

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Mexico aims to add 32.4GW of new generation by 2030, of which 70%, or 22GW, will come from renewable sources. Image: Gabriel Monroy/Mexico Presidency.

The government of Mexico aims to install 22GW of new renewable energy capacity by 2030, of which solar PV will account for 12GW.

The Renewable Energy Growth Plan in Mexico, presented by the country’s president Claudia Sheinbaum, who dubbed it an historic moment for the country as it aims to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, while accelerating its clean energy.

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The goal would bring the share of renewable energy in the Latin American country’s energy mix to 38%, while solar PV generation is expected to increase by 140% in the span of four years.

Mexico’s energy minister, Luz Elena González Escobar, also unveiled that the country currently has a pipeline of 50 solar PV projects with a combined capacity of 7.8GW.

Among the initiatives that will help the country reach its 12GW of new solar PV capacity is a call for renewables in December 2025 that awarded 2.6GW of solar PV, with some of the projects awarded expected to begin commercial operations in June 2028.

Among the highlighted projects were two hybrid solar PV projects: the solar-plus-storage project Rafael Galván Maldonado and a hybrid project that would combine solar PV, energy storage and green hydrogen.

Once completed, the first project will consist of 1GW of solar PV, as well as a 246MW of battery energy storage system (BESS). The total investment for the Rafael Galván Maldonado project will exceed US$1.4 billion. The project is located in the northern region of Sonora, which borders the US.

The second project will co-locate 72MW of solar PV with 20MW of BESS for the production of green hydrogen. The project will be located in the neighbouring region of Baja California.

Moreover, the government said the investment will account for MXN739 billion (US$42.3 billion) for the addition of 32GW of new capacity by 2030, of which 20.8% will come from private investment, 36.6% from the government and the remaining will be a mixed scheme.

energy policy, energy storage, latin america, mexico, renewables targets, solar pv

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