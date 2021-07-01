Solar Media
News

Meyer Burger raises US$258m from share and bond placements

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Europe

Latest

Meyer Burger raises US$258m from share and bond placements

News

Margin pressure, closer partnerships and order book flexibility: Inside JinkoSolar’s response to Q1 pricing volatility

Editors' Blog, Features

IRS extends safe harbour for solar projects under ITC notice

News

Engie to develop 1.5GW of solar-wind-storage hybrid projects in Chile

News

Japan awards 208MW in oversubscribed eighth solar auction

News

Enlight Renewable Power adds 1.6GW to its portfolio with Clēnera acquisition

News

KKR partners with Crossover Energy on renewable energy projects

News

N-type competition intensifying, industry transition could occur earlier than expected, says Jolywood

News

South Carolina commission rejects Duke Energy’s resource plan over ‘bad assumptions’

News

Kearsarge brings online US$130m worth of solar and storage projects in New England

News
The company opened cell and module plants in Germany earlier this year. Image: Meyer Burger.

Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has raised approximately US$258 million through the placement of shares and green bonds as it looks to accelerate its push into international solar module markets.

The equipment provider-turned-module producer raised CHF80 million (US$86 million) through the placement of more than 155 million newly issued registered shares, which corresponds to approximately 6% of its current share capital

In addition, the firm’s German subsidiary MBT Systems placed €145 million (US$172 million) worth of green senior unsecured guaranteed convertible bonds.

“With the successfully completed private placement of new shares and the green convertible bonds, which were both oversubscribed, Meyer Burger is ready to accelerate the next growth phase including the entry into the utility-scale segment,” said CEO Gunter Erfurt.

Having opened cell and module plants in Germany in May, Meyer Burger has since secured a syndicated loan agreement for €125 million and a further factoring agreement for €60 million to accelerate its manufacturing capacity expansion.

The company is aiming to reach 1.4GW of both cell and module capacity by the end of 2022, processing the entire cell production into modules itself, and will not sell its heterojunction solar cells to third parties as previously planned.

By the end of September, the firm will decide on the exact location of its second module plant, which is expected to manufacture both utility and rooftop modules.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
financing, germany, heterojunction, meyer burger, switzerland

Subscribe to Newsletter

