MGE and WEC Energy Group’s subsidiaries purchase 465MW solar and battery storage centre in Wisconsin

The Koshkonong Solar Energy Centre will be operational in late 2025. Image: Invenergy

US energy company Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) has purchased a solar and battery storage centre with a total capacity of 465MW in partnership with WEC Energy Group’s subsidiaries We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS).

The project, expected to begin operation in late 2025, will include 300MW solar energy capacity and a 165MW battery storage system. After the acquisition, MEG will own 10% of the Koshkonong Solar Energy Centre.

We Energies and WPS will own the remaining 270MW solar capacity and 148.5MW battery storage from the centre.

“We are working aggressively to reduce our carbon emissions at least 80% from 2005 levels by the end of this decade and achieve net zero carbon electricity by 2050,” said Jeff Keebler, MGE’s Chairman, president and CEO.

The Koshkonong Solar Energy Centre is one of three announced investments by MGE in large-scale solar energy and battery storage. MGE also will own a 10% share of the Paris Solar-Battery Park and the Darien Solar Energy Centre, both of which are under construction.

Years ago, MGE and We Energies filed a joint application with the public service commission of Wisconsin, with We Energies set to own 100MW of the project and MGE with the remaining 50MW.