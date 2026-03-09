Midsummer secures US$25.5 million thin-film CIGS equipment follow-up order

It represents the company’s largest single order and follows a machinery supply order signed in May 2025 with an undisclosed company. However, the description is quite similar to that of the defence and security company Saab, with whom Midsummer previously signed a memorandum of understanding in Thailand two years ago.

Details on the precise size of the new order were not given, but the previous order, worth SEK143.5 million, was for a turnkey production line with an annual production capacity of 15MW, suggesting a substantially larger capacity this time. The order value will be booked as revenue in 2026, said the company.

The first order was manufactured in Sweden last autumn and was recently delivered, according to Midsummer.

Upscaling at this new facility is planned to take place in stages to match the growing demand within the next few years. “We have positive signals from the current market that our panels are attractive,” said Midsummer CEO Eric Jaremalm. “The ongoing orders also build invaluable experience and validation of our strategy and competence to handle such large projects. Our intention is to be able to offer complete solar cell factories to more customers worldwide.”