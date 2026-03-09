Midsummer secures US$25.5 million thin-film CIGS equipment follow-up order

Swedish thin-film solar manufacturer Midsummer has received a follow-up machinery order worth SEK236 million (US$25.5 million).
The order, signed with a Swedish industrial and defence group, is for the company’s proprietary DUO turnkey production system, which manufactures thin-film copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) solar cells.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
It represents the company’s largest single order and follows a machinery supply order signed in May 2025 with an undisclosed company. However, the description is quite similar to that of the defence and security company Saab, with whom Midsummer previously signed a memorandum of understanding in Thailand two years ago.
Details on the precise size of the new order were not given, but the previous order, worth SEK143.5 million, was for a turnkey production line with an annual production capacity of 15MW, suggesting a substantially larger capacity this time. The order value will be booked as revenue in 2026, said the company.
The first order was manufactured in Sweden last autumn and was recently delivered, according to Midsummer.
Upscaling at this new facility is planned to take place in stages to match the growing demand within the next few years. “We have positive signals from the current market that our panels are attractive,” said Midsummer CEO Eric Jaremalm. “The ongoing orders also build invaluable experience and validation of our strategy and competence to handle such large projects. Our intention is to be able to offer complete solar cell factories to more customers worldwide.”